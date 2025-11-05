India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India and Mitchell Marsh-led Australia will take the field at Carrara Oval in Queensland for the fourth T20 match of the five-match series. The first match of the series ended in a no contest due to rain. Australia won the second match in Melbourne to go 1-0 up before India bounced back in Hobart to level the series 1-1. Now both teams will be looking to secure a crucial win on Thursday to ensure they do not lose the series.

Except for the second match debacle, India have looked in excellent form with the bat, and the return of Arshdeep Singh to the squad has strengthened their powerplay and death bowling. But whether the pacer will retain his place remains to be seen, as Harshit Rana will once again be in India’s plans for the match. Another playing 11 question for India would be regarding Sanju Samson, who was dropped from the third match for Jitesh Sharma. While fans will be hoping for Sanju’s return, it is unlikely that skipper Surya will make any changes to his winning XI.

ALSO READ: Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: ICC sanctions Bumrah, Arshdeep, Surya; Rauf banned On the other hand, Australia are more settled despite not having their mainstay bowlers in the squad. However, Sean Abbott, who replaced Josh Hazlewood for the third T20, was very expensive and could be the only change in Australia’s playing XI. India vs Australia 4th T20 Playing 11 Australia playing 11 (probale): Mitchell Marsh (c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis (w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Short, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann India playing 11 (probable): Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

India vs Australia head-to-head stats Total matches played: 36

India won: 21

Australia won: 12

No result: 2

Abandoned: 1 Squads of both teams India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma, Sanju Samson, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy Australia squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis (games 4–5), Nathan Ellis, Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis. India vs Australia 4th T20 live match time, IND vs AUS 4th T20 free live telecast and streaming When will India vs Australia 4th T20 take place?

The fourth match between India and Australia will take place on Wednesday (November 6). What is the venue of IND vs AUS 4th T20? Carrara Oval, Queensland, will host the India vs Australia 4th T20 International on Thursday. What is India vs Australia 4th T20 live toss time? The IND vs AUS 4th T20 live toss will take place at 1:15 PM IST. What is the live match time for India vs Australia 4th T20 match? The India vs Australia 4th T20 live match will begin at 1:45 PM IST. Which TV channels will live telecast India vs Australia 4th T20 match in India?