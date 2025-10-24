From terrace nets to world records: Pratika Rawal's inspiring cricket rise

Pratika Rawal has etched her name into Indian cricket history, becoming the fastest Indian woman, and joint-fastest overall, to reach 1,000 runs in Women’s One-Day Internationals (WODIs). She achieved this milestone in just 23 innings during the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 clash against New Zealand, equalling Australian legend Lindsay Reeler’s long-standing record.

The 24-year-old opener reached the landmark when she scored 15 runs against New Zealand Women in Navi Mumbai. Despite a modest run of form earlier in the tournament with scores of 31, 37, 21, 7, and 5, Rawal’s consistency since her debut in 2024 has been remarkable. In just 28 matches, she has accumulated over 1,000 runs at an average close to 50, including one century and seven fifties.

Earlier this year, Rawal had already made headlines by becoming the fastest woman to 500 runs in WODIs, surpassing former England captain Charlotte Edwards’ record. She reached the mark in just eight innings with a fluent 78 off 91 balls against South Africa in a tri-nation series in Sri Lanka. The Knock That Defined a Journey On a humid afternoon in Navi Mumbai, Rawal produced a masterclass against New Zealand, scoring a patient yet commanding 122 from 134 balls, decorated with 13 fours and two sixes. Her innings was the backbone of India’s crucial victory that sealed their spot in the semifinals.

ALSO READ: Glenn Maxwell recovers from injury, back for India T20I series at home In the stands, her father, Pradeep Rawal, proudly held up a banner that read, “100 - Pratika Rawal: Proud Moment of Father.”* That banner, like his daughter’s batting, became a symbol of perseverance and belief. From Terrace Nets to the World Stage The journey to this success was forged through years of hard work and sacrifice. During the pandemic lockdown, Pradeep transformed the terrace of their Delhi home into a makeshift practice facility, installing nets and bowling hundreds of deliveries every day. “Until she got her practice, she wouldn’t sleep or eat,” recalls Pradeep, a former university-level cricketer. “She faced 400–500 balls daily. We were anxious about her future, but she never gave up. She always said, ‘It’s a matter of destiny.’”

The First Girl at the Academy Pratika’s cricketing story began at the Rohtak Road Gymkhana under coach Shravan Kumar, who has also mentored Ishant Sharma and Harshit Rana. “She was the first girl at my academy,” Shravan remembers. “Her technique was outstanding, and she never backed down against older boys. Because of her, many more girls started training here.” A Sporting Family and Academic Brilliance Athleticism runs deep in the Rawal household. Pradeep, a Level 1 BCCI umpire, introduced Pratika to cricket when she was just three. Her mother, Rajni, fondly recalls her as a mischievous but determined child, while her brother Shashwat calls her a “genius” — not just for her game but also for her academics.

Pratika scored over 92% in her board exams and completed a degree in psychology. She was also a national-level basketball gold medallist before committing fully to cricket at age 12. From Domestic Dominance to International Stardom Before her India call-up in 2024, Pratika had been a consistent performer in domestic cricket, amassing runs season after season. Her selection for the ODI series against West Indies, replacing Shafali Verma, was an emotional moment for the family. “It came late, but better late than never,” says Pradeep. “When she told me she was in the squad, I couldn’t stop crying.”

Since her debut, Pratika has formed a formidable opening partnership with Smriti Mandhana, her idol. The two complement each other perfectly, Mandhana’s flair matched by Rawal’s calm assurance. After the win over New Zealand, Mandhana praised her partner, saying, “She allows me to play my natural game. When she’s in flow, I can anchor. That balance really works for us.” The Road Ahead India’s victory over New Zealand placed them in the semifinals, and Rawal’s form will be crucial in the build up to the final four in upcoming fixture against Bangladesh on October 26 as well.