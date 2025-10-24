Home / Cricket / News / Glenn Maxwell recovers from injury, back for India T20I series at home

Maxwell, who injured his wrist while bowling in the nets before the T20 series in New Zealand, is ready to return for the final three games of the BKT Tyres T20I Series against India.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Glenn Maxwell is set to make his comeback from a fractured wrist during the T20I series against India, while rising pacer Mahli Beardman could make his first international appearance. Australia has announced several squad adjustments ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes series starting on November 21.
 
Key Players Rested for Sheffield Shield Duty
 
Selectors have opted to rest Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, and Sean Abbott, directing them to focus on red-ball preparations in the Sheffield Shield. All three remain in contention for selection in the Ashes squad against England.
 
Maxwell’s Comeback and T20 Squad Rotations
 
Maxwell, who injured his wrist while bowling in the nets before the T20 series in New Zealand, is ready to return for the final three games of the BKT Tyres T20I Series against India. His inclusion marks a significant boost for Australia’s middle order.
 
The Australian camp is witnessing a “revolving door” situation, with players rotating between international duty and domestic cricket. 
Glenn Maxwell T20I stats vs India
Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
2012-2024 22 21 3 574 113* 31.88 377 152.25 2 2 1 34 38
 
T20 Squad Changes:
 
In: Glenn Maxwell (Games 3–5), Ben Dwarshuis (Games 4–5), Josh Philippe (All Games), Mahli Beardman (Games 3–5)
 
Out: Josh Hazlewood (After Game 2), Sean Abbott (After Game 3)
 
ODI Squad Updates
 
In the ODI squad, Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann have been added, while Marnus Labuschagne makes way. Labuschagne, who was drafted in as cover for the injured Cameron Green, will now return to Queensland for their Shield clash against NSW at the Gabba, a match that will also feature Steve Smith.
 
Josh Philippe, initially brought in for Maxwell during the New Zealand tour and later included in the ODI squad due to Josh Inglis’ calf injury, now joins the T20 setup as well. Inglis is expected to recover in time for the third ODI in Sydney. 
 
Beardman’s Rapid Rise
 
Beardman’s call-up has generated significant buzz. The 20-year-old speedster, who starred in Australia’s 2024 U19 World Cup-winning team with a Player-of-the-Match performance (3/15) in the final, has impressed at domestic level. Representing Western Australia, he has claimed five wickets in two One-Day Cup games this season.
 
Despite limited experience, just five List A and two BBL matches, Beardman’s raw pace and potential have caught the selectors’ attention. Inspired by the recent success of young talents like Xavier Bartlett, Cooper Connolly, and Mitch Owen, Australia could hand the youngster his international debut during the India series.
 
Fast Bowling Contingent Preparing for Busy Summer
 
Both Hazlewood and Abbott will feature for NSW in their Sheffield Shield fixture against Victoria from November 10. Hazlewood is available for only the first two T20Is, while Abbott will participate in the third match before rejoining his state side.
 
With Pat Cummins recovering from a back issue and Cameron Green easing back into bowling after surgery, selectors are ensuring strong pace depth heading into the Ashes. Bowlers like Michael Neser, Brendan Doggett, and Abbott remain crucial options for Australia’s summer campaign.

Topics :Glenn MaxwellAustralia cricket teamIndia vs Australia

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 9:28 AM IST

