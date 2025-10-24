Glenn Maxwell recovers from injury, back for India T20I series at home

Glenn Maxwell is set to make his comeback from a fractured wrist during the T20I series against India, while rising pacer Mahli Beardman could make his first international appearance. Australia has announced several squad adjustments ahead of the highly anticipated Ashes series starting on November 21.

Key Players Rested for Sheffield Shield Duty

Selectors have opted to rest Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, and Sean Abbott, directing them to focus on red-ball preparations in the Sheffield Shield. All three remain in contention for selection in the Ashes squad against England.

Maxwell’s Comeback and T20 Squad Rotations

Maxwell, who injured his wrist while bowling in the nets before the T20 series in New Zealand, is ready to return for the final three games of the BKT Tyres T20I Series against India. His inclusion marks a significant boost for Australia’s middle order.

Glenn Maxwell T20I stats vs India Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s 2012-2024 22 21 3 574 113* 31.88 377 152.25 2 2 1 34 38 The Australian camp is witnessing a “revolving door” situation, with players rotating between international duty and domestic cricket. T20 Squad Changes: In: Glenn Maxwell (Games 3–5), Ben Dwarshuis (Games 4–5), Josh Philippe (All Games), Mahli Beardman (Games 3–5) Out: Josh Hazlewood (After Game 2), Sean Abbott (After Game 3) ODI Squad Updates In the ODI squad, Jack Edwards and Matt Kuhnemann have been added, while Marnus Labuschagne makes way. Labuschagne, who was drafted in as cover for the injured Cameron Green, will now return to Queensland for their Shield clash against NSW at the Gabba, a match that will also feature Steve Smith.

ALSO READ: IPL 2026: PBKS ropes in ex-leg-spinner Sairaj Bahutule as new bowling coach Josh Philippe, initially brought in for Maxwell during the New Zealand tour and later included in the ODI squad due to Josh Inglis’ calf injury, now joins the T20 setup as well. Inglis is expected to recover in time for the third ODI in Sydney. Beardman’s Rapid Rise Beardman’s call-up has generated significant buzz. The 20-year-old speedster, who starred in Australia’s 2024 U19 World Cup-winning team with a Player-of-the-Match performance (3/15) in the final, has impressed at domestic level. Representing Western Australia, he has claimed five wickets in two One-Day Cup games this season.