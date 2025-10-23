Home / Cricket / News / Smriti Mandhana smashes 100 vs NZ, nears record for most WODI centuries

Smriti Mandhana smashes 100 vs NZ, nears record for most WODI centuries

Smriti already holds the record for most Women's ODI centuries for India

Smriti Mandhana, Smriti, Mandhana
Smriti Mandhana
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:17 PM IST
After two back-to-back misses, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana finally crossed the three-digit mark in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Match 24 against New Zealand today at Navi Mumbai to bring up her 14th Women’s ODI century. Mandhana is now clear second in the list of players with the most centuries in women’s ODIs after surpassing New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who also had 13 to her name. The southpaw now needs one more to equal and two more centuries to break the record for the most Women’s ODI centuries, which is currently held by Australia’s Meg Lanning, who has 14 centuries to her name in 103 games. 
 
For India, Harmanpreet Kaur is second after Smriti with the most Women’s ODI centuries — seven Women’s ODI centuries.

Players with most centuries in Women’s ODIs

Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS Ave SR 100 50
MM Lanning (AUS-W) 2011–2023 103 102 4602 152* 53.51 92.2 15 21
S Mandhana (IND-W) 2013–2025 114 114 5184 136 48.44 90.28 14 35
SW Bates (NZ-W) 2006–2025 177 167 5925 168 39.23 79.83 13 37
TT Beaumont (ENG-W) 2009–2025 138 128 4698 168* 40.85 76.27 12 24
Nat Sciver-Brunt (ENG-W) 2013–2025 127 113 4290 148* 46.12 94.84 10 25
HK Matthews (WI-W) 2014–2025 99 96 3074 141 33.78 76.41 9 8
L Wolvaardt (SA-W) 2016–2025 116 115 4921 184* 49.21 72.78 9 38
AMCJK Athapaththu (SL-W) 2010–2025 120 120 4045 195* 35.17 75.31 9 20
SFM Devine (NZ-W) 2006–2025 158 142 4250 145 32.94 85.18 9 18
CM Edwards (ENG-W) 1997–2016 191 180 5992 173* 38.16 65.29 9 46
SC Taylor (ENG-W) 1998–2011 126 120 4101 156* 40.2 69.77 8 23
KL Rolton (AUS-W) 1995–2009 141 132 4814 154* 48.14 73.69 8 33
T Brits (SA-W) 2021–2025 45 45 1580 171* 37.61 81.65 7 3
AJ Healy (AUS-W) 2010–2025 122 110 3558 170 36.3 100 7 18
SJ Taylor (ENG-W) 2006–2019 126 119 4056 147 38.26 82.32 7 20
H Kaur (IND-W) 2009–2025 158 137 4290 171* 36.98 76.7 7 21
AE Satterthwaite (NZ-W) 2007–2022 145 138 4639 137* 38.33 75.44 7 27
SR Taylor (WI-W) 2008–2025 170 163 5873 171 42.25 68.54 7 41
M Raj (IND-W) 1999–2022 232 211 7805 125* 50.68 66.19 7 64
 

Topics :India cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC Women's World Cup

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

