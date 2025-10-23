Smriti Mandhana smashes 100 vs NZ, nears record for most WODI centuries

After two back-to-back misses, Indian vice-captain Smriti Mandhana finally crossed the three-digit mark in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in Match 24 against New Zealand today at Navi Mumbai to bring up her 14th Women’s ODI century. Mandhana is now clear second in the list of players with the most centuries in women’s ODIs after surpassing New Zealand’s Suzie Bates, who also had 13 to her name. The southpaw now needs one more to equal and two more centuries to break the record for the most Women’s ODI centuries, which is currently held by Australia’s Meg Lanning, who has 14 centuries to her name in 103 games.