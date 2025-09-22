Ganguly eyes one-lakh Eden Gardens capacity in CAB presidential return

ALSO READ: Ballon d'Or 2025: Live event time (IST), contenders, live streaming details Sourav Ganguly, former India captain and ex-BCCI president, has returned to helm the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) after six years, setting his sights on making Eden Gardens a one-lakh-capacity stadium once again. Ganguly, elected unopposed at CAB’s 94th Annual General Meeting on Monday, highlighted securing marquee T20 World Cup fixtures for Kolkata and reviving Test cricket at Eden among his top priorities. The 53-year-old replaced his elder brother, Snehasish Ganguly, who stepped down after completing a mandatory six-year term. Ganguly, who earlier served as CAB president from 2015 to 2019, said his immediate responsibility would be ensuring smooth conduct of the India–South Africa Test on November 14 — the first at the venue since the historic pink-ball match in 2019.

Focus on India–South Africa Test Ganguly stressed that the upcoming Test against world champions South Africa would be a fitting return for Eden Gardens to the five-day format. While he did not dwell too much on preparations, he noted that the stadium had the crowd, facilities, and pitches to guarantee a high-quality contest. The former left-hander recalled that both India and South Africa were formidable outfits and said he was confident of a strong turnout when the two teams meet in November. World Cup and Eden expansion plans Looking further ahead, Ganguly underlined his ambition to bring high-profile fixtures of the 2026 T20 World Cup, including a possible semi-final, to Kolkata. Discussions with the new BCCI leadership are on the agenda, with Ganguly set to represent CAB at the upcoming AGM. He also confirmed plans to restore Eden Gardens’ seating to one lakh after the global event, explaining that the upgrade would make it the second-largest cricket stadium in India after Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.

Strengthening Bengal cricket Beyond marquee international matches, Ganguly emphasised the need to boost Bengal’s first-class cricket structure. He pointed out that Bengal had reached the Ranji Trophy final twice in recent years but needed consistency and stronger grassroots development. To achieve that, a state-of-the-art academy at Dumurjala in Howrah is being planned. Spread over nine acres, the project will feature floodlights and modern facilities and is expected to be operational within 18 months. Long-term vision for CAB Ganguly also backed extending CAB’s Vision 2020 programme to Vision 2036, aligning with India’s Olympic aspirations. An official noted that the association aims to produce players capable of representing the country if cricket features in the Games. In a financial boost, CAB has increased development funds for state and district units from ₹5 crore to ₹8 crore.