Former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas files nomination for BCCI president post

Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas on Sunday filed his nomination for the post of BCCI president at the Board's headquarters here ahead of the deadline later this afternoon.

Manhas, who played 157 First-Class, 130 List A and 91 T20s matches in a long domestic career from 1997-98 to 2016-17, had emerged as a front runner to take over the role left vacant by the exit of Roger Binny last month.

The 45-year-old Manhas' name came to the fore after an informal meeting held in New Delhi, during which it was decided to push his name forward for the role of BCCI president.