Ballon d'Or 2025: Live event time (IST), contenders, live streaming details

The world of football will converge in Paris on Tuesday, 23 September 2025, as the 69th Ballon d’Or ceremony lights up the iconic Théâtre du Châtelet. A glittering celebration of football excellence, the night will not only crown the best male and female footballers of the 2024/25 season but also honour achievers across multiple categories, from leadership and goalscoring brilliance to humanitarian impact.
The Prestige of the Ballon d’Or
First introduced in 1956 by France Football, the Ballon d’Or has grown into the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport. While legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo set the benchmark with over a decade of dominance, the stage has recently welcomed new heroes. Manchester City’s midfield maestro Rodri etched his name into history by claiming the 2024 award, proving that the honour now belongs to a wider generation of footballing greats.
A Modern Collaboration
Since 2024, the award has been co-organised by UEFA and Groupe Amaury, ensuring a blend of tradition and modernity in the ceremony. The voting process remains rooted in its legacy, with journalists worldwide casting their votes to decide football’s finest.
Ballon d'Or 2025 Contenders
Men’s
|Player
|Club
|Ousmane Dembele
|PSG
|Gianluigi Donnarumma
|PSG
|Jude Bellingham
|Real Madrid
|Desire Doue
|PSG
|Denzel Dumfries
|Inter Milan
|Serhou Guirassy
|Borussia Dortmund
|Erling Haaland
|Man City
|Viktor Gyokeres
|Arsenal
|Achraf Hakimi
|PSG
|Harry Kane
|Bayern Munich
|Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
|PSG
|Robert Lewandowski
|Barcelona
|Alexis Mac Allister
|Liverpool
|Lautaro Martinez
|Inter Milan
|Scott McTominay
|Napoli
|Kylian Mbappe
|Real Madrid
|Nuno Mendes
|PSG
|Joao Neves
|PSG
|Pedri
|Barcelona
|Cole Palmer
|Chelsea
|Michael Olise
|Bayern Munich
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|Declan Rice
|Arsenal
|Fabian Ruiz
|PSG
|Virgil van Dijk
|Liverpool
|Vinicius Jr
|Real Madrid
|Mohamed Salah
|Liverpool
|Florian Wirtz
|Liverpool
|Vitinha
|PSG
|Lamine Yamal
|Barcelona
Women’s
|Player
|Club
|Sandy Baltimore
|Chelsea
|Barbra Banda
|Orlando Pride
|Aitana Bonmati
|Barcelona
|Lucy Bronze
|Chelsea
|Mariona Caldentey
|Arsenal
|Klara Buhl
|Bayern Munich
|Sofia Cantore
|Washington Spirit
|Steph Catley
|Arsenal
|Melchie Dumornay
|Lyon
|Temwa Chawinga
|Kansas City Current
|Emily Fox
|Arsenal
|Cristiana Girelli
|Juventus
|Esther Gonzalez
|Gotham FC
|Caroline Graham Hansen
|Barcelona
|Hannah Hampton
|Chelsea
|Pernille Harder
|Bayern Munich
|Patri Guijarro
|Barcelona
|Amanda Gutierres
|Palmeiras
|Lindsey Heaps
|Lyon
|Chloe Kelly
|Arsenal
|Frida Maanum
|Arsenal
|Marta
|Orlando Pride
|Clara Mateo
|Paris FC
|Ewa Pajor
|Barcelona
|Claudia Pina
|Barcelona
|Alexia Putellas
|Barcelona
|Alessia Russo
|Arsenal
|Johanna Rytting Kaneryd
|Chelsea
|Caroline Weir
|Real Madrid
|Leah Williamson
|Arsenal
Ballon d'Or 2025: Live streaming and telecast details
When will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony take place?
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will take place on Tuesday, September 23.
What time will the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony begin?
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will begin at 12:30 AM IST (September 23).
What will be the venue for the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony?
The Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be held at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony in India?
The live telecast of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony in India?
The live streaming of the Ballon d'Or 2025 ceremony will be available on the Sony LIV app and website in India.