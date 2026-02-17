Gavaskar, Kapil Dev lead appeal to PAK govt for Imran Khan's fair treatment

In a notable show of international unity, a group of former cricket captains has formally appealed to the Government of Pakistan, urging that jailed former Prime Minister and 1992 World Cup-winning leader Imran Khan be treated fairly and humanely.

The appeal was spearheaded by Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev and co-signed by Australian great Greg Chappell. It comes amid concerning reports about Khan’s health, including a severe deterioration in his vision.

Transcending Cricket Rivalry

Addressed to Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the appeal deliberately rises above the usual India-Pakistan sporting rivalry. The signatories stressed that their plea is guided by the "spirit of sportsmanship and common humanity" rather than political considerations.

In a joint statement, the former captains wrote: “We, the undersigned former captains of our national cricket teams, write with deep concern regarding the reported treatment and incarceration conditions of Imran Khan, the distinguished former Captain of Pakistan and a legendary figure in world cricket. “Imran Khan's contributions to the game are universally admired. As captain, he led Pakistan to their historic 1992 Cricket World Cup victory, a triumph built on skill, resilience, leadership, and sportsmanship that inspired generations across borders. “Many of us competed against him, shared the field with him, or grew up idolizing his all-round brilliance, charisma, and competitive spirit. He remains one of the finest all-rounders and captains the sport has ever seen, earning respect from players, fans, and administrators alike.

“Beyond cricket, Imran Khan served as Prime Minister of Pakistan, leading his nation during a challenging period. Regardless of political perspectives, he holds the honour of having been democratically elected to the highest office in his country. “Recent reports concerning his health – particularly the alarming deterioration of his vision while in custody – and the conditions of his imprisonment over the past two and a half years have caused us profound concern. “As fellow cricketers who understand the values of fair play, honour, and respect that transcend the boundary rope, we believe that a person of Imran Khan's stature deserves to be treated with the dignity and basic human consideration befitting a former national leader and a global sporting icon.”

Key Requests for Imran Khan’s well-being: Immediate and ongoing medical attention from qualified specialists chosen by Khan.

Humane and dignified detention conditions in accordance with international standards, including regular family visits.

Fair and transparent access to legal processes without undue delays or obstacles. The statement emphasized the role of cricket as a bridge between nations: “Our shared history on the field reminds us that rivalry ends when the stumps are drawn – and respect endures. Imran Khan embodied that spirit throughout his career. We call on authorities to honour it now by upholding the principles of decency and justice.”