NZ vs CAN: Yuvraj Samra becomes youngest player to hit T20 World Cup ton
The 19-year-old batter is now the youngest batter to score a century in T20 World Cup history, reaching his maiden ton in 58 deliveries as Canada put up a brilliant batting diaplay against the Kiwis.
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Canada opener Yuvraj Samra scored his maiden T20I hundred during his side's T20 World Cup encounter against New Zealand in Chennai on Tuesday. The 19-year-old batter is now the youngest batter to score a century in T20 World Cup history, reaching his maiden ton in 58 deliveries as Canada put up a brilliant batting diaplay against the Kiwis. The youngster hit an impressive 11 boundaries and 6 sixes as he was greeted back with a standing ovation from his teammates after he was dismissed at 110 runs by Jacob Duffy. It was the 116-run opening partnership between Samra and Canada skipper Harpreet Bajwa that set the tone for the innings with both batters finding boundaries consistently on the day, leaving the Kiwi bowling line up who was without their skipper Santner gasping for air.
|Youngest players to score T20 World Cup century
|Rank
|Player
|Age
|Team
|Opponent
|Venue
|Year
|1
|Yuvraj Samra
|19y 141d
|CAN
|NZ
|Chennai
|2026
|2
|Ahmed Shehzad
|22y 127d
|PAK
|BAN
|Mirpur
|2014
|3
|Suresh Raina
|23y 156d
|IND
|SA
|Gros Islet
|2010
|4
|Alex Hales
|25y 83d
|ENG
|SL
|Chattogram
|2014
|5
|Glenn Phillips
|25y 327d
|NZ
|SL
|Sydney
|2022
More From This Section
Topics : Cricket News ICC T20 World Cup
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 12:27 PM IST