Home / Cricket / News / Gill discharged from hospital, remains doubtful for match with Pakistan

Gill discharged from hospital, remains doubtful for match with Pakistan

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
It is learnt that Gill was admitted to a Chennai's well-known multi-care speciality hospital 'Kauvery' and the Indian team's doctor Rizwan has stayed back to monitor his progress.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2023 | 11:09 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India opener Shubman Gill, who is currently down with dengue, was hospitalised in Chennai after his platelet count dropped below 100,000 but has been subsequently released as he still remains a doubtful starter for the marquee World Cup clash against Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Gill, who tested positive for dengue upon his arrival in Chennai last week has been down for the past week and will also miss India's second game against Afghanistan on Wednesday.

"Shubman Gill was on drip at the Chennai team hotel for the last couple of days. However his platelet count dropped to 70,000 and as it is a case with dengue patients, once the count is below 100,000, you are admitted to a medical facility as a precautionary measure. He was admitted for all mandatory tests on Sunday night when India played Australia but by Monday evening was released," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

It is learnt that Gill was admitted to a Chennai's well-known multi-care speciality hospital 'Kauvery' and the Indian team's doctor Rizwan has stayed back to monitor his progress.

While there is still 96 hours left for the match against Pakistan, it will be Gill's health which will be paramount for the Indian team management as he requires to be 100 per cent fit for the marathon tournament.

A bout of dengue weakens the body considerably but even for an elite athlete, it does take time to bear the physical bump and grind of a tournament like the World Cup.

In fact skipper Rohit Sharma had said first priority for him is to see that Gill is no longer sick.

"I mean obviously, he is sick. I feel for him. But in terms of, you know, me being the human being first, I want him to get well, not the captain thinking, oh, I want Gill to play tomorrow. No, I want him to get well he you know he's a young guy he's got fit body so he'll recover he'll recover quick," Rohit has said before the game against Australia.

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023: Winners list, prize money, venues, mascot, telecast

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill ruled out of India vs Afghanistan game

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket World Cup 2023: Gill down with dengue, Dravid to wait for 36 hours

Google Doodle celebrates opening of Cricket World Cup 2023. Details here

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SL Playing 11 live match time, streaming

England vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 updates

World Cup 2023, ENG vs BAN: Buttler not happy with Dharamsala's outfield

Cricket World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill ruled out of India vs Afghanistan game

How was Smith dismissed in India's WC opener? Jadeja won't share his secret

Topics :Shubman GillDengueICC World CupICC ODI World Cup 2023India vs Pakistan

First Published: Oct 10 2023 | 11:09 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana Assembly election: Polling on November 30, result on December 3

Rajasthan Assembly election: Polling on November 23, results on December 3

Sports News

Cricket World Cup IND vs AFG: Shubman Gill likely to miss Afghanistan match

Cricket fans lash out at BCCI over World Cup ticket chaos, shoddy planning

India News

LIVE: Shah to kick-start campaigns in Telangana ahead of polls on Nov 30

NewsClick row: Delhi HC reserves order on plea by founder against arrest

Economy News

India watching military conflict in Middle East closely, says Hardeep Puri

G20 FMCBG meeting at Marrakesh: All eyes on MDB reform road map

Next Story