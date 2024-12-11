WPL 2025 auction date and time, players list, live streaming on December 15

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated events in women’s cricket—the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction. Scheduled for December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, the auction promises to set the stage for an electrifying season of cricket, as franchises vie for the brightest talents from around the globe.

ALSO READ: WPL 2025 retentions: Full list of retained players of all 5 teams The auction list features 120 cricketers ready to go under the hammer. Among them are 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, including three emerging talents from Associate Nations. This diverse mix underscores the growing global footprint of women’s cricket and the WPL’s role in elevating the game to new heights.

The spotlight will also shine on a remarkable 82 uncapped Indian players, each hoping to make their breakthrough on this grand stage. Joining them are eight uncapped overseas cricketers, poised to bring their unique flair to the league.

But with only 19 slots up for grabs, the competition will be fierce. Franchises have five reserved spots for overseas players, making every decision at the auction table crucial. Who will earn their ticket to the biggest stage? Who will become the next star of the WPL?

As the clock ticks closer to 3 PM this Sunday, anticipation is at a fever pitch. The Player Auction promises drama, strategy, and surprises, as the cricketing world watches teams shape their destinies for the season ahead.

Teams in Women's Premier League

Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bengaluru Delhi Capitals Gujarat Giants UP Warriorz

Complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players:

WPL 2025 auction players' list Sr. No Capped/Uncapped players No. of players 1 Capped Indians 9 2 Capped Overseas 21 3 Uncapped Indian 82 4 Uncapped overseas 8 Total 120

WPL 2025 auction live time, WPL auction live streaming and telecast

When will Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction take place?

WPL 2025 players' auction will take place on December 15 (Sunday).

Where will WPL 2025 Players' auction take place?

The venue for WPL 2025 auction is Bengaluru.

At what time will WPL 2025 auction begins?

WPL 2025 players' auction will begin at 3 PM IST on December 15.

Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2025 auction in India?

Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Women's Premier League 2025 auction in India.

How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 players' mini auction in India?

Jio Cinema will live stream WPL 2025 auction in India.

Complete players' list for WPL 2025 auction