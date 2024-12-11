RCB to MI: Full list of retained, released players before WPL 2025 auction

Ahead of the much-anticipated Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction on December, teams finalised their retained and released players, shaping their strategies for the upcoming season. Here’s a breakdown of the teams' preparations, highlighting the retained stars and those released to make room for new signings.

Here are the complete lists of players and retained by each team ahead of the auction:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's full list of retained and released players

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) retained a strong core led by captain Smriti Mandhana. Key players like Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, and Sophie Devine will continue to strengthen the squad. The addition of Danni Wyatt, traded from UP Warriorz, bolsters their batting depth.

RCB has released six players, including Disha Kasat and Nadine de Klerk, reflecting a strategy to refine their lineup. The mix of experienced internationals and promising domestic players positions RCB as a competitive side heading into the WPL 2024 auction.

RCB retained players' list: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Devine, Renuka Singh, Sophie Molineux, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Kanika Ahuja, Danni Wyatt (traded)

RCB's released players' list: Disha Kasat, Indrani Roy, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Shraddha Pokarkar, Simran Bahadur.

Mumbai Indians' full list of retained and released players

Mumbai Indians have retained a formidable core led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with key players like Hayley Matthews, Natalie Sciver, and Saika Ishaque ensuring stability in the squad. Their all-rounder-heavy lineup also includes star performers Amelia Kerr and Chloe Tryon.

The franchise released four players, including Isabelle Wong and Priyanka Bala, indicating room for tactical adjustments in the upcoming auction. With a blend of experienced internationals and emerging domestic talent, Mumbai Indians are well-prepared to maintain their dominance in the WPL 2024 season.

MI retained players' list: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Amandeep Kaur, S. Sajana, Keerthana

MI released players' list: Priyanka Bala, Humairaa Kaazi, Fatima Jaffer, Isabelle Wong

Delhi Capitals' full list of retained and released players

Delhi Capitals retained a strong and balanced squad led by captain Meg Lanning. Key players like Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, and Marizanne Kapp provide a solid foundation, supported by experienced internationals such as Jess Jonassen and Alice Capsey. Emerging talents like Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani add depth to the lineup.

The team released four players, including Laura Harris and Poonam Yadav, likely to accommodate fresh additions in the auction. With a mix of proven performers and promising youngsters, Delhi Capitals are well-positioned to build on their success in the WPL 2024 season.

DC's retained players' list: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning (c), Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu, Annabel Sutherland

DC's released players' list: Laura Harris, Ashwami Kumari, Poonam Yadav, Aparna Mondal

UP Warriorz's full list of retained and released players

UP Warriorz retained a robust squad led by Alyssa Healy, featuring standout players like Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, and Tahlia McGrath. The inclusion of Chamari Athapaththu and Grace Harris bolsters their all-round capabilities, while young talents like Shweta Sehrawat add promise to the lineup.

The team released five players, including Lauren Bell and Parshavi Chopra, and traded Danni Wyatt to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This strategic reshuffle aims to optimise their squad for the upcoming season. With a well-rounded mix of experience and emerging stars, UP Warriorz remain strong contenders for WPL 2024.

UP's retained players' list: Alyssa Healy (c), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khemnar, Gouher Sultana, Chamari Athapaththu, Uma Chetry

UP's released players' list: Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, S. Yashasri, Lauren Bell, Danni Wyatt (traded to RCB)

Gujarat Giants' full list of retained and released players

Gujarat Giants retained a formidable lineup, anchored by Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Laura Wolvaardt. With seasoned domestic players like Harleen Deol and Meghna Singh alongside promising talents such as Phoebe Litchfield and Mannat Kashyap, the squad boasts a balanced mix of experience and youth.

The team has released six players, including Sneh Rana, Veda Krishnamurthy, and Lea Tahuhu, reflecting a shift in strategy to reshape their core. The Giants are poised to leverage their retained players while targeting new talent in the auction to strengthen their bid for WPL 2024 glory.

Gujarat's retained players' list: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Tanuja Kanwer, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Mannat Kashyap, Bharti Fulmali, Sayali Satghare

Gujarat's released players' list: Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, Trisha Poojitha, Veda Krishnamurthy, Tarannum Pathan, Lea Tahuhu