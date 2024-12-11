IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit should focus on first 20 runs, says Pujara

As India braces for another thrilling cricketing season, the spotlight is firmly on Rohit Sharma, not just as a batsman but as the leader of the team. In exclusive conversations with Star Sports, former Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the impact of Rohit’s batting form on his captaincy.
Pujara, known for his steely resolve at the crease, spoke with empathy and insight about Rohit’s current struggles. “Rohit Sharma is an experienced player. He knows how to score runs, but he’s going through a rough patch. What he needs now is a steady start—those first 20 or 30 runs are crucial. Once he settles, he can convert that start into a big score,” Pujara remarked, underscoring the importance of patience in overcoming a slump.
He also highlighted the direct correlation between a captain’s performance with the bat and his leadership on the field. “When a captain scores runs, it affects his decision-making positively. Rohit Sharma is no different. A few good innings can boost his confidence and, in turn, sharpen his captaincy.”
Harbhajan Singh, the charismatic spinner who has shared the dressing room with Rohit, echoed Pujara’s sentiments. “Every player, no matter how great, feels the weight of their performance. For Rohit Sharma, scoring runs will not only ease that pressure but also help him think more clearly and make better decisions as captain,” Harbhajan noted, emphasising the psychological interplay between personal form and leadership.
|Rohit Sharma Test runs country-wise
|Country
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|0s
|4s
|6s
|in Australia
|2014-2024
|8
|16
|1
|417
|63*
|27.8
|894
|46.64
|0
|3
|1
|39
|10
|in Bangladesh
|2015-2015
|1
|1
|0
|6
|6
|6
|9
|66.66
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|in England
|2014-2023
|7
|14
|1
|524
|127
|40.3
|1190
|44.03
|1
|2
|0
|62
|5
|in India
|2013-2024
|34
|55
|6
|2535
|212
|51.73
|3854
|65.77
|10
|8
|2
|289
|55
|in New Zealand
|2014-2014
|2
|4
|1
|122
|72
|40.66
|279
|43.72
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1
|in South Africa
|2013-2024
|6
|12
|1
|183
|47
|16.63
|386
|47.4
|0
|0
|2
|23
|2
|in Sri Lanka
|2015-2015
|3
|6
|0
|202
|79
|33.66
|364
|55.49
|0
|2
|0
|16
|5
|in West Indies
|2016-2023
|4
|5
|0
|290
|103
|58
|490
|59.18
|1
|2
|0
|27
|10