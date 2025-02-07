Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Cricket / News / Have learned how to build my innings while being a part of WPL: Shafali

Have learned how to build my innings while being a part of WPL: Shafali

Verma has been a pivotal member of Delhi Capitals, who reached the WPL finals in both the seasons.

Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues
Shafali Varma, Jemimah Rodrigues
Press Trust of India Pune
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Delhi Capitals opener Shafali Verma on Friday credited the Women's Premier League for helping her learn how to build her innings, adding that the league provides players with opportunities to refine their games.

Verma has been a pivotal member of Delhi Capitals, who reached the WPL finals in both the seasons.

"The players get to play a good number of matches in WPL. You get some very good opportunities to make small tweaks here and there in your game," Verma said in a media release.

"Personally, I have learnt how to build my innings while being a part of WPL."  She also credited the WPL for providing players with significant game time and the platform to interact with international cricketers.

"The experience of playing with foreign players is a different learning for all of us. One of the things that I like the most is the way they keep themselves calm and composed on and off the field.

"That is one learning that I have got while playing with the overseas players," she added.

Also Read

WPL 2025 to play big role in India's preparations for ODI World Cup: Kaur

WPL 2025: Ashleigh Gardner replaces Mooney as Gujarat Giants' captain

WPL 2025: UP Warriorz and RCB announce replacements for injured Healy, Kate

UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy set to miss Women's Premier League season

WPL 2025 full schedule, format, match timings, squads and live streaming

Delhi Capitals are currently conducting a pre-season camp here.

"The preparations are going in full swing. The atmosphere here is really good and everyone is gelling up quite well," Verma said after a training session.

The young opener faced a challenging period in November last year when she was dropped from the ODI squad, but the support from her family kept her motivated.

She finished as the leading run-scorer in the recently held Senior Women's One-Day Challenger Trophy, amassing 414 runs in five matches at an average of 82.80 and a strike rate of 145.26, including one hundred and three fifties. Now, she is determined to make a strong comeback to the national side.

"To be honest, the past few months have been tough for me. My father suffered a heart attack, and just a couple of days later, I was dropped from the ODI squad.

"So, it was a mentally difficult phase, but my father encouraged me, and my family stood by me throughout. I've realised that my job is to score runs whenever I get the opportunity, and that's where I want to focus.

"The only thing in my control is my preparation, if I train well and score runs, I know I can come back stronger," she concluded.

Delhi Capitals will begin their WPL 2025 campaign against Mumbai Indians on February 15 in Vadodara.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

SL vs AUS: Steve Smith hits 36th Test century as Australia dominate hosts

Pandya decodes crucial T20 World Cup spell ahead of Champions Trophy

MICT or SEC? Allan Donald gives his verdict on the SA20 final showdown

'How could you bench him?' Aakash Chopra questions Indian team selection

ODI tri-series: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, live time and streaming

Topics :Women's Premier LeagueCricket

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story