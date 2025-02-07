Pandya decodes crucial T20 World Cup spell ahead of Champions Trophy

The ICC recently unveiled Part 2 of the 'Hardik Pandya All On The Line' video, showcasing the Indian all-rounder reflecting on his match-winning performance during the ICC Men’s T20I World Cup final in Barbados last year.

Pandya also appeared in the high-energy 'All On The Line' campaign film for the upcoming ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025. Alongside prominent cricketers Mohammad Nabi, Phil Salt, Shadab Khan, and Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pandya is helping to promote the prestigious tournament, which is scheduled to take place in Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates from February 19 to March 9.

In a recent interview, Pandya shared his insights on key moments from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa on June 29, particularly his strategy in the crucial moments of the match.

Pandya on dismissing Heinrich Klaasen

Pandya recalled how he communicated with Rohit Sharma just before the delivery, knowing that Klaasen would expect a ball on the stumps. Pandya decided to bowl wide, slowing it down to outsmart the South African batter. The tactical move worked, and the wicket helped shift the momentum in India's favor.

On bowling the final over with South Africa needing 16 runs

Pandya shared how he thrives in high-pressure situations like this. He felt the breeze working in his favor and planned his delivery accordingly. His awareness of his strengths and the conditions allowed him to stay calm, executing a stump yorker, which was a key factor in maintaining composure under pressure.

On the wicket of David Miller and Surya’s catch

Pandya described how the wind played a significant role in Surya's stunning catch, initially looking like the ball might fall short but eventually carrying forward, allowing Surya to make a brilliant catch with great presence of mind.

On winning the World Cup

Pandya reflected on the emotional weight of the victory, calling it a dream come true. He expressed pride in his contribution, feeling a sense of relief after overcoming months of pressure, and how it was an achievement not only for him but for the entire team.