ODI tri-series: Pakistan vs New Zealand Playing 11, live time and streaming

The ODI tri-series featuring Pakistan, New Zealand, and South Africa is set to begin this week, with the first match scheduled between Pakistan and New Zealand on Saturday, February 8, at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium. This will be the first ODI between the two sides since their encounter in the 2023 World Cup in India.

Both teams will be eager to secure a victory in this opening match, as the tri-series offers a valuable opportunity to build momentum ahead of the upcoming Champions Trophy . With both Pakistan and New Zealand aiming to perform well in the tri-series, the match will serve as a crucial start for their preparations. A strong opening win would give either side an early advantage and set the tone for their upcoming fixtures in the series.

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11 (probable): Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

New Zealand Playing 11 (probable): Will Young/Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson

Pakistan vs New Zealand head-to-head in ODIs

Total matches played: 116

Pakistan won: 51

New Zealand won: 61

No result: 3

Tied: 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Kamran Ghulam, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (c)(wk), Usman Khan (wk), Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Kane Williamson, Will Young, Jacob Duffy (tri-series only)

Pakistan vs New Zealand live toss time, PAK vs NZ live telecast and streaming details

When will the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI be played in Lahore?

The 1st ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand will be played on Saturday, February 8.

When will the toss take place for the Pakistan vs New Zealand in Lahore?

The live toss for the Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI will take place at 2:00 PM IST.

At what time Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match starts, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The PAK vs NZ ODI will kick-start at 2:30 PM IST

Where will the live telecast of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match be available in India?

Sony Sports Network will live telecast PAK vs NZ ODI match in India.

Where will the live streaming of PAK vs NZ ODI match be available in India?

The live streaming of Pakistan vs New Zealand ODI match will be available on the Jio TV application and website.