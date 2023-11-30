Home / Cricket / News / He might be regretting, or he might be hurt: Srikkanth on Bumrah's post

He might be regretting, or he might be hurt: Srikkanth on Bumrah's post

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth feels that Jasprit Bumrah could be hurt by all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians as the premier pacer may have harboured captaincy aspirations

Jasprit Bumrah
Press Trust of India Chennai

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 07:10 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth feels that Jasprit Bumrah could be hurt by all-rounder Hardik Pandya's return to Mumbai Indians as the premier pacer may have harboured captaincy aspirations.

Pandya has returned to the MI fold a couple of years after leading Gujarat Titans, having also led the latter to title success in IPL 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Pandya had begun his IPL career with MI in 2015, winning four titles before joining GT in 2022.

After he was traded by MI last week, Bumrah posted a cryptic Insta story, which read, "Silence is sometimes the best answer."

"He's is the best bowler in the world currently, be it Tests or white-ball cricket, not to forget his World Cup performance. He was even the stand-in captain against England in the fifth Test last year," Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel.

"He might be regretting. It could be his ego, or he might be hurt by the fact that he stayed back at MI and gave his all, but the team is bringing back someone who had left and celebrating him. He feels it's not fair."

He also spoke about a similar situation with Ravindra Jadeja and Chennai Super Kings a couple of seasons back and sensed that MI would be doing the same with Bumrah and Pandya.

"It was the same case with Ravindra Jadeja at CSK. However, the team management and the captain (MS Dhoni) stepped in to sort out the situation.

"Similarly, I feel that the MI team management will have a sit-down with Bumrah, Pandya and Rohit (Sharma) to sort things out. Championships can only be won as a team," Srikkanth added.

While he backed Bumrah as a possible candidate to lead the five-time champions, he affirmed that the situation was not a miscommunication and that something had happened internally.

"Even I would be hurt if something like that happened to me. Following Hardik Pandya's return, Bumrah can think, 'I am from Gujarat, I could have captained that team'.

"I'm not sure if it's miscommunication. I have interacted with Bumrah, a very down-to-earth person, and a fantastic human being. If he is getting aggravated, obviously, something must have happened.

"It's quite possible that he was looking to lead MI, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up (next year)," Srikkanth concluded.

Also Read

Jasprit Bumrah injury update: Pacer may make international return in August

Jasprit Bumrah is back: Pacer to lead Team India in T20I series vs Ireland

Jasprit Bumrah is fully fit, might get picked for Ireland T20Is: Jay Shah

Jasprit Bumrah news: Layoff will help Indian pacer - Glenn McGrath

Boom Boom is back! Bumrah makes India comeback after long injury break

S Sreesanth, Stuart Binny to play in American Premier League T20 tournament

IPL 2024: Shubman Gill banks on experience of playing under great leaders

BCCI extends head coach Dravid and his support staff's contract for India

IND-AUS: With so much dew...- Gaikwad defends Indian bowlers' horrid outing

India to tour Sri Lanka in July-August, 2024 for 6-match white-ball series

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jasprit BumrahK SrikanthCricket

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 07:10 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story