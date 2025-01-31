Here's why pacer Harshit Rana replaced Shivam in India's playing 11 vs ENG

The 23-year-old Harshit Rana made his T20 debut against England on Friday during the fourth T20 in Pune, as he replaced Shivam Dube in the squad as a concussion substitute. Dube, who was hit on his helmet during the final over of the Indian innings off Jamie Overton's ball, was ruled out. Rana is now the first-ever cricketer to make his T20 International debut as a substitute.

Seventh player to make debut as a concussion substitute

Over the years, several players have earned their first international cap as replacements under concussion protocols, stepping in unexpectedly to make history. One of the earliest instances came in 2020 when Zimbabwe’s Brian Mudzinganyama made his Test debut against Sri Lanka in Harare. This was followed by Neil Rock, who debuted in ODIs for Ireland against the West Indies in Kingston in 2022. Later that year, South Africa’s Khaya Zondo got his first Test cap as a concussion substitute against Bangladesh in Gqeberha, while England’s Matt Parkinson also made his Test debut in a similar fashion against New Zealand at Lord’s.

The trend continued into 2023, with Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam making his ODI debut against New Zealand in Karachi, and Afghanistan’s Bahir Shah stepping in as a concussion substitute in a Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur. India’s Harshit Rana is the latest addition to the list, making his debut in this unusual manner and earning his first T20I cap against England.

What is ICC’s concussion sub rule?

According to ICC rules, concussion substitutes must be like-for-like replacements. A batsman can only be replaced by another batsman, and an all-rounder substitute may not be allowed to bowl. The match referee has the final say on the replacement, while the team's physio or doctor conducts the concussion test. Once a player is ruled out, they cannot return, even if they recover during the game.