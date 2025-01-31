Sachin Tendulkar to be honoured with BCCI lifetime achievement award

The iconic Sachin Tendulkar will receive the prestigious BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual event on Saturday.

At 51 years old, Tendulkar’s remarkable career stands as one of the most celebrated in the history of cricket. Having played 664 international matches for India, he holds the record for the most runs in both Test and ODI cricket. With 200 Test appearances and 463 One-Day International matches to his name, he remains the player with the highest number of matches played in both formats. An illustrious career by the Master Blaster

Tendulkar’s career statistics are equally astonishing, amassing 15,921 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODIs. His record in international cricket is unmatched, solidifying his place as one of the greatest players of all time. Despite his extensive career, Tendulkar only played one T20 International match, focusing predominantly on the longer formats of the game.

The BCCI's decision to honor him with the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 highlights his exceptional contributions to Indian cricket. A source within the Board confirmed the news, noting Tendulkar's unparalleled achievements in the sport.

In 2023, the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping legend Farokh Engineer, adding to the list of cricketing greats celebrated by the BCCI. Tendulkar's recognition continues to acknowledge his lasting impact on the game, cementing his legacy as one of cricket's most revered figures. The C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award is the most prestigious accolade awarded by the BCCI, and Tendulkar will be added to a distinguished group of past recipients, such as former India head coach Ravi Shastri and wicketkeeping icon Farokh Engineer, who were honored with the award in 2023.