Virat Kohli's Ranji Trophy comeback lasts 15 balls, fans leave dejected

His return to the Ranji Trophy may have been highly anticipated, but for Kohli and his supporters, it was a chapter that ended in frustration rather than redemption.

Virat Kohli
Delhi's player Virat Kohli (Photo: PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 11:41 AM IST
The anticipation was electric at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as Virat Kohli marked his return to domestic cricket after 12 years. Fans thronged the stands, eager to witness their star batter in action during Delhi’s Ranji Trophy encounter against Railways. However, Kohli’s much-awaited innings was short-lived, leaving the crowd in disappointment.
 
Kohli’s brief stay at the crease
 
Delhi, having elected to bowl first, saw Kohli in high spirits, acknowledging the sea of supporters while fielding. His turn to bat came on Day 2 when Yash Dhull fell to Rahul Sharma in the 24th over, triggering thunderous cheers as the former India captain made his way to the middle.
 
Kohli took his time settling in, getting off the mark on his fourth delivery by guiding Kunal Yadav’s delivery into the cover region. Yet, his discomfort against the moving ball was apparent as he attempted to counter the swing and seam of the Railways attack.
 
A glimpse of his signature stroke play came in the 28th over when he drove a delivery straight down the ground for four. However, it was far from the crisp execution fans associate with Kohli—more a forced shot than a commanding straight drive. His struggles outside the off-stump, reminiscent of past woes against Australia, resurfaced as he tentatively poked at deliveries.
 
An unceremonious exit

The end came swiftly. Himanshu Sangwan’s inswinging delivery breached a sizeable gap between Kohli’s bat and pad, sending the off-stump cartwheeling. The stadium, which had erupted upon his arrival, fell into stunned silence as Kohli departed for just six runs off 15 balls.
 
While Delhi will have another innings in the match, the spectacle of Kohli’s homecoming turned out to be a fleeting one. A rare sight in domestic cricket—a crowd exceeding 10,000—had gathered, many solely to watch their hero. As Kohli walked back to the pavilion, dejected fans followed suit, leaving the stadium in droves.
 
First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 11:27 AM IST

