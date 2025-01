Sachin Tendulkar to Jasprit Bumrah: Full list of 2024 BCCI award winners

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) revived its traditional annual awards as the 2024 BCCI awards ceremony took place in Hyderabad on Tuesday, January 31. The BCCI annual award ceremony, which began in 2006, was last held five years ago, in 2019.

The awards honour Indian players from both men’s and women’s categories for their outstanding achievements in cricket over the past calendar year. In addition, the board presents the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award to a player who has made an immense contribution to Indian cricket during their career.

India’s cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was named the winner of the 2024 BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award, while Jasprit Bumrah and Smriti Mandhana were named the best men’s and women’s international cricketers of the year, respectively.