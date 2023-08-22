Home / Cricket / News / Historic move by Cricket South Africa, men and women to get equal match fee

This move has come on the back of another landmark announcement where the country would witness a six-team domestic structure for women's cricket for the first time

BS Web Team New Delhi
South Africa cricket announce equal match fees for women and men. Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
In a historic move, Cricket South Africa (CSA) became the third cricket board after New Zealand Cricket (NZC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce equal pay for both the men and women cricketers as match-fee for their international assignments.

It has come as a massive boost to female cricketers in the country which also saw the announcement of a six-team professional domestic system for women. As reported by ESPNCricinfo, “These moves are a part of the legacy projects following the 2023 Women'sT20 World Cup, which South Africa hosted and went on to finish runners-up at.”

According to the website Starsunfolded, South African men's team players get $4500 for each Test match, $1,200 for each ODI and $800 for each T20 international. The Proteas side are one of the lowest-paid teams in international cricket according to Cricktracker, being paid lower per match-fee compared to even Pakistan and Bangladesh.

This move of equal match fee will be effective from the South African women's tour of Pakistan beginning September 2023.

Change in the domestic cricket structure for women

The new women's domestic structure will see the top six teams compete in the first division just like men while the other 10 teams will play in the second division and the promotion and relegation method will follow. 

More importantly, the top six teams will have the power and resources to contract 11 players on a full-time basis with a pay scale equal to what the men in the second division get. The staff on the team’s roster would have to be 50% female.  

A deadline of three years has been set before introducing a new franchise league for the women at par with the SA20. 

Titans, Lions, Dolphins, Western Province, Free State and Garden Route Badgers are the six teams that will compete in the top division for 2023-24. 

Speaking on this occasion, South Africa sports minister Zizi Kodwa said, "What we are celebrating today is not about monetary value but about leadership and political will. 

In the first week of our appointment, we met with the top five federations in the country, and we stressed this point. You seem to be the only federation that understood what we said. How I wish others are listening as we speak now." 

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 10:37 PM IST

