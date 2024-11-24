Hobbs to Kohli: Full list of visiting batters with most Test tons in AUS

Indian star batter Virat Kohli, with his incredible 100-not-out innings off 143 deliveries against Australia in the ongoing Test at Perth’s Optus Stadium, became the first Asian batter to score seven Test centuries in Australia, surpassing the record of his countryman Sachin Tendulkar, who has six. However, Kohli still needs two more to equal and three more to top the list of most centuries by a visiting player in Australia in Test cricket. The record currently stands under the name of English great Sir Jack Hobbs, who has nine centuries to his name. Here we have the list of batters with the most Test centuries as a visiting batter in Australia. Take a look.

List of most Test centuries by a visiting batter in Australia

Player Country 100s JB Hobbs ENG 9 WR Hammond ENG 7 V Kohli IND 7 SR Tendulkar IND 6 H Sutcliffe ENG 6 DI Gower ENG 5 AN Cook ENG 5 CH Lloyd WI 5 IVA Richards WI 4 MC Cowdrey ENG 4 BC Lara ICC/WI 4 JH Edrich ENG 4 G Boycott ENG 2

JB Hobbs (England)

Sir Jack Hobbs is a legendary figure in English cricket and is widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen of his era. Hobbs’ career spanned from 1908 to 1929, and his remarkable consistency allowed him to score nine centuries in Australia in Test cricket.

WR Hammond (England)

Another giant in the world of English cricket, Wally Hammond was one of the most prolific batsmen in the 1930s and 1940s. With a career spanning from 1928 to 1947, Hammond accumulated seven centuries in Australia in Test cricket.

V Kohli (India)

Virat Kohli, one of the modern greats, has shown consistent brilliance in Test cricket. With seven centuries in Australia in Test cricket already under his name, Kohli is well within reach of going to the top of the table as he still has eight innings left to play in the ongoing series.

SR Tendulkar (India)

The "Master Blaster," Sachin Tendulkar, is a name that resonates with cricket fans worldwide. Though more famous for his record-breaking 100 international centuries, Tendulkar has six centuries in Australia in Test cricket.

H Sutcliffe (England)

Herbert Sutcliffe, a key figure in early 20th-century English cricket, was known for his solid technique and consistency at the crease. With six Test centuries to his name in Australia in Test cricket, Sutcliffe's batting was often the backbone of England's top order during his career.

IVA Richards (West Indies)

Viv Richards, one of the most destructive batsmen to play the game, had an exceptional Test career. With four centuries, Richards was known for his fearless approach to batting, dominating bowlers with his powerful stroke play.

AN Cook (England)

Alastair Cook was one of England's most prolific Test batsmen. With five centuries in Australia in Test cricket, Cook’s ability to perform in both home and overseas conditions proves why he will be in every list of Test greats ever made.

CH Lloyd (West Indies)

Clive Lloyd was one of the most explosive batsmen in the 1970s and 1980s. Known for his powerful hitting, Lloyd scored five centuries in Australia in Test cricket.

BC Lara (West Indies)

Brian Lara, one of the most stylish and elegant batsmen in cricket history, has four Test centuries to his name. Lara is famous for his record-breaking 400* in a Test match and also for scoring four centuries in Australia in Test cricket, a record during his time.

MC Cowdrey (England)

Colin Cowdrey was one of the most respected English cricketers of his time. Known for his elegant stroke play, Cowdrey scored four centuries in Australia in Test cricket and was instrumental in many of England’s successful campaigns in Down Under conditions against Australia.