India vs Australia: Top five Test innings by Virat Kohli in Australia

The star Indian batter has amassed 2,042 runs against Australia in Test cricket in 25 matches overall, out of which he has scored 1,352 runs in Australia

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli (PIC: Sportspicz for BCCI)
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 10:37 AM IST
The cricketing rivalry between India and Australia has emerged as one of the most exciting rivalries in world cricket. However, their rivalry in Test cricket still takes the top spot. As both teams are set to renew their feud with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 later this month, all eyes will be on the Indian batters, who historically have a slightly inconsistent record on Australian soil in Test cricket. However, things have been different for the star Indian batter Virat Kohli, who holds an impeccable Test record against Australia.  The star Indian batter has amassed 2,042 runs against Australia in Test cricket in 25 matches overall, out of which he has scored 1,352 runs in Australia in the 13 matches he has played there, with an impressive average of 54.08. But what are Virat’s top five knocks in Australia? Let’s take a look.
 
169 (272) in Melbourne (2014) 
Virat Kohli’s highest Test score against Australia came at Melbourne in the third Test of India’s 2014-15 tour, where he scored 169 runs in 272 balls to take India to 435 in reply to Australia’s first-innings total of 530. Kohli went on to score 54 runs in the second innings to help India secure a draw.
 
147 (230) in Sydney (2015) 
Virat Kohli played another special knock of 147 off 230 balls in the first innings of the fourth Test of India’s 2014-15 tour and added 141 runs for the third wicket with KL Rahul to help India secure another draw against the home side to end the series.
 
141 (175) in Adelaide (2014) 

Kohli, after playing a brilliant knock of 115 in the first innings of the first Test of India’s 2014-15 tour, went on to score a massive 141 runs off 175 balls in the second innings and put on a brilliant show of batting skill in Adelaide. However, despite Kohli’s centuries in both innings, India went on to lose the game by 48 runs.
 
123 (257) in Perth (2018) 
In the second Test of India’s 2018-19 tour of Australia, Virat Kohli once again took centre stage as he played another brilliant knock of 123 off 257 balls to help India avoid giving away a huge lead in the first innings. However, the innings also ended in vain as Australia went on to win the game by 146 runs.
 
116 (213) in Adelaide (2012) 
Virat Kohli showed why he is one of the best batters India has ever produced as he still managed to play a knock of 116 off 213 balls in a match where Australia dismantled India by a mammoth margin of 298 runs. The importance of Kohli’s innings can be underscored by the fact that he was the only batter, except for Virender Sehwag (62 in the second innings), to cross the 50-run mark in the match.
 
Top Virat Kohli Test innings in Australia 
Top Test scores by Virat kohli in Australia
Score Ground Year
169 Melbourne 2014
147 Sydney 2015
141 Adelaide 2014
123 Perth 2018
116 Adelaide 2012
 
First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 10:37 AM IST

