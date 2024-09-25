How to buy match tickets for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 in UAE

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The 10 teams will go through a league stage followed by knockout fixtures to be crowned as the world T20 champions this year.

ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:54 PM IST
The upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2024 will see 10 teams competing for global supremacy in the UAE from October 3 to October 20. The ticket sales have officially begun, with 23 matches available for fans across two venues in the United Arab Emirates.

ICC Women's T20 WC tickets start at 5 AED (United Arab Emirates dirham)

Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Ground will be hosting the tournament, with tickets starting at just 5 AED, while premium seats are available from 40 AED.

In the case of two matches in a single stadium, both matches can be attended with a single match ticket on the day.

The organisers are offering free tickets for children under 18 to inspire young audiences by allowing them to see the players live in action.

Tickets will be available on the official website of the tournament as well as offline kiosks at the match venues.

“It is exciting to announce that ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 tickets are now on sale. The diversity of the United Arab Emirates means every team will have ‘home’ support, and we encourage all fans to buy tickets and experience the entertainment that comes with T20 cricket. This World Cup promises to inspire a new generation of cricket fans, and tickets have been extremely accessibly priced, starting from 5 AED and free of charge for those under the age of 18,” said ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley.

How to buy tickets for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024?

Tickets for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 can be bought from the official website - (https://t20worldcup.platinumlist.net/).

For more information on the offline kiosks available at Dubai International Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Ground, visit this site - (https://t20worldcup.platinumlist.net/).
First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

