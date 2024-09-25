All you need to know about the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 venues in UAE

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
- The first international match at the ground was Pakistan vs Australia ODI in April 2009. Shahid Afridi stood out in that series and the T20 series that followed.
- The ground hosted its first women’s ODI in February 2019, featuring Pakistan vs West Indies.
- In September 2023, it hosted its first women’s T20 international, where UAE clashed against Namibia.
- The ground hosted 13 matches in the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, including the final, where. Australia won their first-ever title by defeating New Zealand by eight wickets.
- Pakistan’s 10-wicket victory over India in the Super 12 stage of the 2021 T20 World Cup also took place at this venue.
- West Indies’ total of 55 all out against England in the 2021 T20 World Cup was the lowest score by a Member team in a Men’s T20 World Cup match, and it occurred at this ground.
- The stadium will host a total of 12 matches in the T20 World Cup, including the final on October 20.
- The ground entered the Guinness Book of World Records for hosting the most ODIs, becoming a favourite on the international circuit. It can hold 16,000 spectators and is popular with South Asian teams due to the large expat crowds.
- The first women’s ODI at the ground was on 9 January 2015, when Pakistan hosted Sri Lanka. Six days later, the two teams played the first women’s T20 international there.
- Sharjah Cricket Stadium was one of four venues for the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosting 11 group-stage matches, including a close win for South Africa against England.
- Its West Stand was renamed the Sachin Tendulkar Stand in 2023 in honour of Tendulkar’s 50th birthday, commemorating his famous 134 off 131 balls during India’s successful chase against Australia in the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup final.
- The ground will host 11 matches in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, including the opening double-header on 3 October featuring Bangladesh vs Scotland and Pakistan vs Sri Lanka. It will also host the second semi-final on 18 October and key matches like India vs Australia in Group A and England vs South Africa in Group B.