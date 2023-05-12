"Hybrid model can be used as a compromise": PCB chief on Asia Cup

Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board Najam Sethi on Thursday, May 11, called BCCI as the PCB is ready for the "compromise situation" and the Hybrid Model can be explored for the Asia Cup, which is about to happen in August - September this year.



Najam Sethi told BCCI that Pakistan is never in favour of an "all or nothing" approach. He added that PCB will host India at neutral venues during the Asia Cup, which will happen before the ODI World Cup. Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup this year. BCCI refuse to travel to Pakistan





The BCCI said the Indian Government denied permission to travel to Pakistan. The diplomatic ties between the two nations have not been so great for a long time.



In his interview with India Today, Najam Sethi said, No, we never said all or nothing. We are saying if India is not able to play in Pakistan, it's okay. Pakistan will play India in a neutral venue. The remaining teams can play in Pakistan. Because Pakistan has hosted all major countries in the recent past, teams like Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand have come and played in Pakistan. There are no security issues."

