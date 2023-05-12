"Hybrid model can be used as a compromise": PCB chief on Asia Cup

Najam Sethi told BCCI that Pakistan is never in favour of an "all or nothing" approach. He added that PCB will host India at neutral venues during the Asia Cup, which will happen before the ODI World Cup. Pakistan is hosting the Asia Cup this year.
BCCI refuse to travel to Pakistan
The BCCI said the Indian Government denied permission to travel to Pakistan. The diplomatic ties between the two nations have not been so great for a long time.
In his interview with India Today, Najam Sethi said, No, we never said all or nothing. We are saying if India is not able to play in Pakistan, it's okay. Pakistan will play India in a neutral venue. The remaining teams can play in Pakistan. Because Pakistan has hosted all major countries in the recent past, teams like Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand have come and played in Pakistan. There are no security issues."
We can play a couple of matches against India, and the rest of the teams' matches can also be played in a neutral venue. We are ready for compromise. All or nothing is nothing is not what we want,' Najam Sethi further said.
Hybrid Model rejected According to some recent reports, the BCCI and other Asian Cricket Council (ACC) members rejected the Hybrid model, which is a big blow for the Pakistan Cricket Board.
The speculation intensified to move the Asia Cup out of Pakistan, and Sri Lanka sounds interested to grab this opportunity to host the Continental tournament.
In response to that PCB has rejected the idea to host the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.
According to PTI, Pakistan is trying to convince ACC to host the first four matches, which will be Pakistan versus Nepal match and Afghanistan versus Bangladesh, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka and Sri Lanka v Bangladesh matches in Pakistan.
PTI quoted a reliable source, "Yes, Najam Sethi as part of the plan B of the hybrid model proposed by us for the Asia Cup has informed the ACC this week in Dubai that PCB would be satisfied hosting four games at home."
PCB has conveyed to the ACC board that even if the plan B of the PCB was rejected by ACC members then Pakistan would neither play in the Asia Cup and also withdraw from the Asian Cricket Council.
