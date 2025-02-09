I broke it down into pieces: Rohit Sharma after century against England

As India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the 3-match ODI series against England on the night, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma grabbed all the headlines with his fiery hundred that guided India to chase down a challenging 305-run total. Rohit's 32nd ODI hundred on the night that included 12 fours and 7 sixes bamboozled the English side. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit talked about is approach with the bat and how he loves his opening partnership with vice-captain Shubman Gill as well. Talking about his approach today with the bat that led to his incredible hundred, Rohit said "Really enjoyed being out there scoring some runs for the team. I broke it down into pieces about how I wanted to bat. It's a big format and you need to assess as you go through each part of the innings. ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma back to his best, hits 32nd ODI hundred in Cuttack

When asked about his partnership with Shubman Gill who went onto score his 2nd consecutive fifty on the night, Rohit said "We enjoy looking at each other bat. Gill is a classy player and he doesn't seem to get excited by the situation. It's so classy to watch him from the other end." Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here Looking at the pitch, when you play on black spoil, the ball tends to skid a bit so you need to show the full face of the bat. I tried to find the gaps when the bowlers targeted the stumps."When asked about his partnership with Shubman Gill who went onto score his 2nd consecutive fifty on the night, Rohit said "We enjoy looking at each other bat. Gill is a classy player and he doesn't seem to get excited by the situation. It's so classy to watch him from the other end."

Skipper leading from the front Indian captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a brilliant 32nd ODI century, taking charge in the chase. His opening partner, Shubman Gill, continued his solid form, contributing 60 runs once again. With back-to-back half-centuries, Gill has now established a reliable opening partnership for India.

Although Virat Kohli was dismissed for just 5 runs in his ODI return, Shreyas Iyer played a key role, scoring 44 runs off 47 balls. However, a mix-up with Axar Patel led to his unfortunate run-out. Check Champions Trophy 2025 full schedule here

In the end, it was Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja who steered India to a thrilling 4-wicket victory, finishing the game within 45 overs.