Business Standard

Sunday, February 09, 2025 | 08:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma back to his best, hits 32nd ODI hundred in Cuttack

IND vs ENG: Rohit Sharma back to his best, hits 32nd ODI hundred in Cuttack

Rohit's blazing knock included 9 fours and 7 sixes as well making the fans roar louder than ever on each and every boundary he scored for the Men in Blue on the night.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 09 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has once again proved that form is temporary and class is permanent. The 'Hitman' shrugged off his recent poor form and went on to smash his 32nd ODi century in the 2nd ODI against England at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.  Walking out in the middle with a target of 305 runs on the board in the 2nd innings, Rohit looked right in the mood from the very first ball and smashed a few big hits in the beginning of the powerplay. He didn't look like the batter who got out at 2 in the last ODI in Nagpur and completed his century in 76 deliveries.  His blazing knock included 9 fours and 7 sixes as well making the fans roar louder than ever on each and every boundary he scored for the Men in Blue on the night.  ALSO READ: IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli flops again, dismissed for 5 runs in Cuttack    Rohit unfazed by the delay  With the match being interrupted in the middle because of a floodlight failure, the break in momentum didn't affect Rohit at all it seemed as he continued to hit all over the field with fans also getting the chance to enjoy his trademark pull shot on the night.  Rohit coming back in form is a good news for India ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 with fans hoping that the Indian skipper will bring the trophy home this year in the 50-over format as well.  Check all latest updates on Champions Trophy 2025 here 

Earlier in the match, Joe Root and Ben Duckett both played vital knocks, scoring 69 and 65 runs respectively, while Liam Livingstone contributed with a quickfire 41, helping England set a daunting total of 304 in 49.5 overs.

 

More From This Section

Karunaratne

Former SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne retires, ICC praises his commitment

IND vs ENG

IND vs ENG: England to fly in Banton as cover for injured Jacob Bethell

Australia cricket team

WTC points table: Australia finish marginally behind table-toppers SA

Deepti Sharma

WPL 2025: Deepti Sharma to lead UP Warriorz in Alyssa Healy's absence

NZ vs SA

ODI tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11 and live streaming

Topics : Rohit Sharma India cricket team India vs England Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 09 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVEArvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi SeatWho Will Be BJP Delhi CM Face?How BJP Ended AAP in Delhi ElectionAdarsh Nagar Assembly result 2025Delhi Election Winner ListKalkaji Assembly result 2025Will AAP lose national party statusGreater Kailash Assembly resultBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon