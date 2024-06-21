'I don't see that far, difficult to answer': Gambhir on coaching role

Evading queries on whether he is set to be the next head coach of the Indian cricket team, former opener Gautam Gambhir on Friday said he doesn't "see that far ahead".

Gambhir was speaking at an Indian Chambers of Commerce event here.

He appeared in a virtual interview with BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee earlier this week and is widely perceived to be India's next head coach after the end of the incumbent Rahul Dravid's tenure following the ongoing T20 World Cup.



However, the 42-year-old, who recently played a crucial role in KKR's third title win in the IPL as team mentor, was tight-lipped when he was asked about his prospects.

"I don't see that far ahead. You are grilling me, asking me all tough questions," he said.

"It is difficult to answer right now. All I can say is that I'm happy being here, just finished a brilliant journey (and) let's enjoy that. I'm in a very happy space right now," Gambhir said at a 'Rise To Leadership' seminar here.