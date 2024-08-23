ICC planning nearly $15 million fund to save Test cricket: Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling a dedicated fund of at least $15 million for Test cricket that will help increase the players' match fee and address the migration of talent to lucrative T20 franchise leagues. The initiative, which was was proposed by Cricket Australia (CA), has the support of BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is the front-runner to become the next ICC Chairman, and the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), a report in 'The Sydney Morning Herald' stated. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The fund would increase the minimum match payment for Test players and cover the cost of sending teams on overseas tours. It would support national boards like the West Indies that currently struggle to compete with the wages offered in global T20 competitions.

"The fund would ensure a minimum Test payment for all players, thought to be $10,000, and pay the costs of overseas tours for struggling countries," the report stated.

"It's fantastic to see some momentum behind the Test match fund," CA chairman Mike Baird, who floated the concept in January, said.

"We need to take away the barriers and encourage Test cricket to be the best of the best. To retain that history and that legacy, which goes alongside the newer forms of white ball cricket," he added.

More From This Section

The fund is unlikely to benefit the three wealthiest cricket nations -- India, Australia, and England -- since they already offer substantial salaries to their players.

However, how much money is available for Test cricket from the ICC is also likely to depend on a dispute with broadcaster Star, the report added.

The Star network wants to renegotiate a 2022 broadcast deal with the ICC and reduce its value to half of the original cost of over $ three billion.

The BCCI had introduced an incentive scheme for India's men's Test cricketers earlier this year to encourage players to prioritise Test cricket and reward consistent performances in the longest format of the game.

Under the new scheme, a player who plays at least 75 per cent of India's Test matches in its annual cycle, from October to September, will earn a whopping Rs 45 lakh per match in addition to the Test match fees of Rs 15 lakh.

The players who feature in the 50-75 per cent games bracket will earn a bonus of Rs 30 lakh per match. The non-playing members -- if selected in the squad -- will be paid half the amount.