India and England to play the first ever women's Test at iconic Lord's

The home of cricket' Lord's will host its first-ever women's Test to be played between India and England in 2026, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday. The ECB said on its website that after a three-match ODI series between India and England in July 2025, the former will return in 2026 for a one-off Test. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp I'm also delighted we can confirm that India Women will return in 2026 to take on England Women in the first-ever women's Test match at Lord's. It will be a truly special occasion, and one of real significance, ECB CEO Richard Gould said.

India and England will play three ODIs on September 2, 4 and 7 at Headingley, Lord's and Southampton respectively.

It has also been confirmed that India Women will return in 2026 for a one-off Test match at Lord's the first-ever Women's Test to be staged at the Home of Cricket, the ECB added.

England Women have played white-ball matches at Lord's for the past three years, with another scheduled next year, but it will be the first time the ground has hosted a Women's Test match."



India have played nine Tests so far against England in their backyard from June 1986 with their last clash at Bristol in June 2021 ending in a draw.