Who is Rathnayake? Sri Lankan tailender who broke 71-year-old record

Sri Lanka’s top order crumbled under a fierce English bowling attack on day 1 of the first Test in Manchester. But amid the disappointments, one of its debutants Milan Rathnayake emerged as the unexpected hero.

Coming in at number nine with Sri Lanka reeling at 176/8, Rathnayake faced a daunting challenge. Despite the less-than-ideal conditions, he delivered a stellar performance, smashing a record-breaking knock of 72 runs. His resilience took Sri Lanka to a respectable total of 236 runs by the end of day 1.





Milan Rathnayake’s 72 runs broke the long-standing record set by one of India’s 1983 World Cup stars Balwinder Sandhu back in 1983. Balwinder had scored 71 runs coming in at number 9 on his debut against arch-rival Pakistan.