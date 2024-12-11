IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Hazlewood defends Siraj amid Head's dismissal row

Amid the intensity between India and Australia in a five-match Test series, also known as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australian speedster Josh Hazlewood hailed his former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammate Mohammed Siraj as a spirited force in the cricketing world.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Siraj fined, Head penalised for heated exchange in Adelaide Speaking to IND vs AUS Test series broadcasters Star Sports, Hazlewood reflected on his time at RCB and shared a heartfelt tribute to Siraj. "He's great! I really enjoyed my time at RCB with Siraj. He's probably the leader of the attack there, to a degree," Hazlewood began, his admiration evident.

Drawing parallels to Indian stalwart Virat Kohli, Hazlewood described Siraj as someone who wears his heart on his sleeve. "He’s another one who’s a bit like Virat—very passionate, goes with the flow of the game, gets the crowd up. All that sort of stuff," he said, painting a vivid picture of Siraj’s electric presence on the field.

The Australian pacer also praised Siraj’s recent performances in the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he has consistently delivered fiery spells. "He bowls some serious spells in the IPL in the last few years for sure," Hazlewood said, underlining the Indian bowler’s rise as a formidable force in white-ball cricket.