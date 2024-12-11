Business Standard
IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Rohit should focus on first 20 runs, says Pujara

In the eight matches played in Australia, Rohit Sharma scored 417 runs at an average of 27.8. He managed to score only 3 and 6 in two innings in Pink Ball Test

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
As India braces for another thrilling cricketing season, the spotlight is firmly on Rohit Sharma, not just as a batsman but as the leader of the team. In exclusive conversations with Star Sports, former Indian cricketers Cheteshwar Pujara and Harbhajan Singh weighed in on the impact of Rohit’s batting form on his captaincy.
 
Pujara, known for his steely resolve at the crease, spoke with empathy and insight about Rohit’s current struggles. “Rohit Sharma is an experienced player. He knows how to score runs, but he’s going through a rough patch. What he needs now is a steady start—those first 20 or 30 runs are crucial. Once he settles, he can convert that start into a big score,” Pujara remarked, underscoring the importance of patience in overcoming a slump. 
 
 
He also highlighted the direct correlation between a captain’s performance with the bat and his leadership on the field. “When a captain scores runs, it affects his decision-making positively. Rohit Sharma is no different. A few good innings can boost his confidence and, in turn, sharpen his captaincy.”
 
Harbhajan Singh, the charismatic spinner who has shared the dressing room with Rohit, echoed Pujara’s sentiments. “Every player, no matter how great, feels the weight of their performance. For Rohit Sharma, scoring runs will not only ease that pressure but also help him think more clearly and make better decisions as captain,” Harbhajan noted, emphasising the psychological interplay between personal form and leadership. 
Rohit Sharma Test runs country-wise
Country Span Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100s 50s 0s 4s 6s
in Australia 2014-2024 8 16 1 417 63* 27.8 894 46.64 0 3 1 39 10
in Bangladesh 2015-2015 1 1 0 6 6 6 9 66.66 0 0 0 1 0
in England 2014-2023 7 14 1 524 127 40.3 1190 44.03 1 2 0 62 5
in India 2013-2024 34 55 6 2535 212 51.73 3854 65.77 10 8 2 289 55
in New Zealand 2014-2014 2 4 1 122 72 40.66 279 43.72 0 1 1 14 1
in South Africa 2013-2024 6 12 1 183 47 16.63 386 47.4 0 0 2 23 2
in Sri Lanka 2015-2015 3 6 0 202 79 33.66 364 55.49 0 2 0 16 5
in West Indies 2016-2023 4 5 0 290 103 58 490 59.18 1 2 0 27 10
 

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

