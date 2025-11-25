ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Match details to be revealed after 6:30 PM

The countdown to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to gain major momentum as the official schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday, 25 November. Broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed that the announcement event will begin at 6:30 PM IST, giving fans a first full look at the fixtures, venues, and key match-ups for the much-anticipated tournament.

According to early reports, the T20 World Cup is expected to run from 7 February to 8 March 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India are likely to kick off their campaign on 7 February in Mumbai, facing the USA, while the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is slated for 15 February in Colombo, promising one of the marquee moments of the competition.

Tournament Format and India’s Group

ALSO READ: PCB aims to reschedule home ODI cricket series against Australia in 2025 The 2026 edition will feature 20 teams, split into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move into the Super Eight, followed by the semi-finals and the final. India’s group is expected to include Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India are reportedly scheduled to meet Namibia on 12 February in Delhi, and the Netherlands on 18 February in Ahmedabad.

Venue Dynamics

With India and Sri Lanka sharing hosting duties, venue allocations will play a crucial role. Pakistan will reportedly play all their group matches exclusively in Colombo and Kandy. The final is expected to take place in Colombo if Pakistan reach the title clash; otherwise, Ahmedabad will host the summit event.

For the knockouts, if India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai, while the second semi-final is planned for Kolkata—a match that could shift to Colombo should Pakistan or Sri Lanka be involved.