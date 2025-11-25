ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Match details to be revealed after 6:30 PM

Teams for T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, West Indies, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, England, Netherlands, Italy and Nepal.
When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule be announced?
The full schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be revealed on Tuesday, 25 November, at 6:30 PM IST.
Where can fans watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement live online?
The schedule launch will be available via live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
On which TV channels will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement be broadcast in India?
Indian viewers can watch the televised announcement on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 3.