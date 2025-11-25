Home / Cricket / News / ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Match details to be revealed after 6:30 PM
ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Match details to be revealed after 6:30 PM

According to early reports, the T20 World Cup is expected to run from 7 February to 8 March 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Shashwat Nishant
ICC T20 WC 2026 schedule announcement live updates
ICC T20 WC 2026 schedule announcement live updates

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 3:46 PM IST
The countdown to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is set to gain major momentum as the official schedule will be unveiled on Tuesday, 25 November. Broadcasters Star Sports have confirmed that the announcement event will begin at 6:30 PM IST, giving fans a first full look at the fixtures, venues, and key match-ups for the much-anticipated tournament.
 
According to early reports, the T20 World Cup is expected to run from 7 February to 8 March 2026, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. India are likely to kick off their campaign on 7 February in Mumbai, facing the USA, while the high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash is slated for 15 February in Colombo, promising one of the marquee moments of the competition.
 
Tournament Format and India’s Group
 
The 2026 edition will feature 20 teams, split into four groups of five. The top two from each group will move into the Super Eight, followed by the semi-finals and the final. India’s group is expected to include Pakistan, USA, Netherlands and Namibia. India are reportedly scheduled to meet Namibia on 12 February in Delhi, and the Netherlands on 18 February in Ahmedabad. 
 
Venue Dynamics
 
With India and Sri Lanka sharing hosting duties, venue allocations will play a crucial role. Pakistan will reportedly play all their group matches exclusively in Colombo and Kandy. The final is expected to take place in Colombo if Pakistan reach the title clash; otherwise, Ahmedabad will host the summit event.
 
For the knockouts, if India qualify for the semi-finals, they will play in Mumbai, while the second semi-final is planned for Kolkata—a match that could shift to Colombo should Pakistan or Sri Lanka be involved.
 
ICC T20 World Cup 2026 teams 
Teams for T20 World Cup: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, UAE, Oman, West Indies, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Ireland, England, Netherlands, Italy and Nepal. 
When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule be announced? 
The full schedule for the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 will be revealed on Tuesday, 25 November, at 6:30 PM IST.
 
Where can fans watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement live online? 
The schedule launch will be available via live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website.
 
On which TV channels will the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement be broadcast in India?
Indian viewers can watch the televised announcement on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, and Star Sports 3.
 

3:46 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Can India break the curse again?

No host nation has ever won the T20 World Cup. In the 50-over format, a similar trend held until India broke it in 2011, followed by England in 2019, while India narrowly missed out in 2023. India also came close in 2016 but fell just short in the semi-finals. With the tournament returning to India in less than three months, Suryakumar Yadav is now determined to change history.

3:25 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Plenty of cricket for fans!

The T20 World Cup group stage promises non-stop action, featuring as many as three matches daily. Running from February 7 to March 8, the tournament’s schedule is naturally busy as 20 teams compete for the prestigious ICC title.

3:01 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: 2 World Cups in 1 year!

In an unusual scheduling decision, both the men’s and women’s T20 World Cups are set to take place in the same year. The men’s tournament will start in February, while the women’s edition is scheduled for June–July in England. The women’s World Cup will begin on June 12, with the semifinals slated for June 30 and July 2, and the final taking place at the historic Lord’s on July 5.

2:45 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Special guest also in attendance!

In addition to the major schedule announcement, fans will get insights from former India captain Rohit Sharma and current skipper Suryakumar Yadav—one with World Cup-winning experience and the other tasked with defending the title on home soil. Their appearances promise plenty of engaging moments. Harmanpreet Kaur will also offer her perspective, becoming only the fourth Indian captain, alongside Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma, to have lifted a World Cup.

2:30 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Good news for Mumbai fans?

Mumbai’s iconic Wankhede Stadium is among the venues shortlisted to host a semi-final of the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka. The Indian Express reports that the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is slated to host both the tournament opener and the final. The competition is scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, with the title clash set for March 8. Ahmedabad previously hosted the opening match and final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. Meanwhile, the inclusion of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium remains uncertain, as officials have yet to grant security clearance following the stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s victory celebrations.

2:17 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Participating teams!

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 teams
 
2:01 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule announcement LIVE UPDATES: Another IND vs PAK contest awaits!

India have been drawn alongside Pakistan, the USA, the Netherlands, and Namibia, a grouping that essentially ensures their progression to the Super Eight stage. The matchup between India and Pakistan continues to spark debate, particularly in light of heightened tensions following the tragic Pahalgam terror attacks. However, the ICC appears to be following the guidance of India’s sports ministry. Ahead of the Asia Cup, the ministry had stated that while India would not travel to Pakistan for bilateral series, they would still take part in multinational tournaments provided the matches are held at neutral venues. Past events in Dubai set a precedent, and the upcoming clash in Colombo fits within that framework.

1:47 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule annnouncement LIVE UPDATES: Tentative schedule!

India’s T20 World Cup journey will span four different venues, starting with their opening match against the USA at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 7. They will then travel to New Delhi to face Namibia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on February 12, before heading to Colombo for the high-profile clash against Pakistan at the R. Premadasa Stadium on February 15. The group stage concludes in Ahmedabad, where India will take on the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.
 
February 7: India vs USA – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
 
February 12: India vs Namibia – Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi
 
February 15: India vs Pakistan – R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
 
February 18: India vs Netherlands – Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

1:29 PM

ICC T20 World Cup 2026 schedule annnouncement LIVE UPDATES: Schedule to be finally out today!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup schedule announcement today. After a long wait, the schedule is set to be released from 6:30 PM IST onwards.

While the official announcement is awaited, an ESPNCricinfo report indicates that the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for February 15 at Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two sides since the dramatic Asia Cup final and the third encounter at this venue since the 2023 Asia Cup, where one game was abandoned due to rain and India won the other.
First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 1:26 PM IST

