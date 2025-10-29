ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final schedule, teams, venue, live streaming

ALSO READ: Shafali or Harleen? India weigh opening options ahead of AUS clash The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 in India and Sri Lanka has reached its end and is just two matches away from crowning the champion. On Wednesday, fans found out the first finalists of the tournament after South Africa thrashed four-time champions England in semifinal 1 to qualify for the ODI World Cup final for the first time. They will now sit back and wait for the winner of semifinal 2 between India and Australia on Thursday and will face them in the final on Sunday, November 2.

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Qualified teams South Africa

India/Australia ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Venue Navi Mumbai ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Full knockouts schedule Date Stage Venue Team 1 Team 2 Time (Local) Wed, Oct 29 2025 1st Semi-Final Guwahati, Barsapara Cricket Stadium England Women South Africa Women 3:00 PM Thu, Oct 30 2025 2nd Semi-Final Navi Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Australia Women India Women 3:00 PM Sun, Nov 2 2025 Final Navi Mumbai, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy South Africa Women TBC 3:00 PM ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Full squads South Africa Women’s squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso (wk), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Anneke Bosch, Tumi Sekhukhune, Sinalo Jafta

ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final: Live streaming and telecast details When will the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 be played? The final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played on Sunday, November 2. What will be the venue for ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? The final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Which two teams will feature in the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? In the final of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, South Africa will face the winner of semifinal 2 match between India and Australia on November 2.

What time will the toss for ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match take place? The toss for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final match begin? The ICC Women's World Cup 2025 final will begin at 3 PM IST. Where to watch the live telecast of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final in India? The live telecast of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final will be available on Star Sports Network for fans in India. Where to watch live streaming of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final in India?