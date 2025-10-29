AUS brace for tough challenge, Nitschke warns of IND's strong batting depth

Australia expect a tough contest and are under no illusions given India's depth of batting order despite the hosts being without in-form opener Pratika Rawal, said former spinner and head coach Shelley Nitschke ahead of Women's World Cup semifinal here on Wednesday.

The defending champions Australia, who are unbeaten in the World Cup so far, will take on hosts India in the second semifinal here on Thursday.

We expect a tough contest there's no doubt about that. It's obviously really good conditions and there's going to be, by all accounts, a massive crowd, Nitschke told the media before Australia's training session.

I know that India have a really strong batting order. They throw everything at us so we certainly need to make sure that we're ready for them and they bat with a lot of depth now too." We are certainly under no illusions as to the depth and the skill of that batting order and certainly the planning that goes into that is (about) making sure that we're getting that right as well, she added. India were forced to draft in Shafali Verma who hasn't played any ODI in last one year after Rawal was ruled out due to injuries, but Nitschke declined saying it was a relief to not face the in-form batter.

ALSO READ: Frankly an outrage: Tharoor criticizes Sarfaraz Khan's India A omission Relief? I know that they've got a lot of depth in their team. Obviously they've had a really good, strong opening partnership with Rawal and Smriti (Mandhana), so that changes things for them, she said. I wouldn't say it's a relief, because we certainly know that whoever they put out there, they've got a lot of depth with their batting. We're certainly going to have to be ready and be really well prepared for whatever opening combination that they put out, Nitschke added. Nitschke said Australia captain Alyssa Healy, who missed their last two league matches due to a minor calf strain, will be given all the time she needs to get fit.

She trained well yesterday (Tuesday). I'll still give her as much time as she needs to make a call on that (her availability) before the game tomorrow, Nitschke said. Nitschke said neither of the two teams are heading into the semifinal clash as favourites. Semifinals are anyone's game, I don't think we go in as the underdogs or the favourites. It's a pretty level playing field, it promises to be an exciting match and the team that holds their nerve and is able to overcome that pressure of a semifinal should be successful, she said. While Tahlia McGrath has stepped in for Healy as Australia's captain in the last two matches against England and South Africa, her individual form 43 runs in six matches is a concern but Nitschke did not see much in it.

She probably hasn't had the tournament or the numbers that she would like to turn out, Nitschke said. She's a really calm captain and she's had to do it a number of times. The players (have) responded really well to her, she manages just to step into that role really well and take the reins, the head coach added. The former Australian spinner said bowlers will have a key role to play in the semifinal, set to be played on a batting-friendly track here at the DY Patil Stadium. We've had the luxury to play at least a number of T20s here and some of the players for the WPL as well. At least (we) sort of have an understanding of the wicket and the conditions from that perspective, she said.