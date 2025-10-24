ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SL-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

Sri Lanka and Pakistan will finally draw curtains on their rain-plagued campaigns when they meet in Colombo on Friday for what will be their final appearance at the 2025 World Cup. The R. Premadasa Stadium has become synonymous with frustration this tournament, with persistent rain washing away several key fixtures and reducing others to truncated affairs.

ALSO READ: From terrace nets to world records: Pratika Rawal's inspiring cricket rise For both Asian sides, this dead rubber is less about points and more about pride. Sri Lanka, who have endured a stop-start campaign, will look to end on a high after playing only two uninterrupted matches. Pakistan, meanwhile, are staring at the prospect of finishing winless, despite showing glimpses of promise against Australia and England before the weather intervened.

If rain once again disrupts play, Pakistan could become the only side to go through the competition without a victory, albeit avoiding the wooden spoon due to a superior net run rate. Still, both teams will be desperate for a full contest — a rare luxury in Colombo this month — to display their progress and bid farewell to the venue that has tested their patience more than their cricketing skill. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women Playing 11 Sri Lanka Women playing 11 (probable): Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Udeshika Prabodhani, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera

Pakistan Women playing 11 (probable): Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz, Fatima Sana, Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women: Head-to-head in WODIs Total matches played: 33

Sri Lanka Women won: 22

Pakistan Women won: 11

No result/Tied: 0 ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women full squad Sri Lanka Women’s squad: Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Piumi Wathsala Badalge, Sugandika Kumari, Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Achini Kulasuriya, Udeshika Prabodhani, Imesha Dulani, Dewmi Vihanga

Pakistan Women’s squad: Muneeba Ali, Omaima Sohail, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Fatima Sana (c), Rameen Shamim, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Syeda Aroob Shah, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Shawaal Zulfiqar ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women live streaming and telecast details When will the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women match take place in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025? Sri Lanka Women will go toe-to-toe with Pakistan Women in match 25 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Friday, October 24. What will be the venue for the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on October 24?

The match between Sri Lanka Women and Pakistan Women will take place at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. What time will the toss take place for the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match? The toss for the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match will take place at 2:30 PM IST. What time will the first ball of the Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women ICC Women's World Cup 2025 match be bowled? The Sri Lanka Women vs Pakistan Women match in the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 will begin at 3:00 PM IST.