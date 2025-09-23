Home / Cricket / News / ILT20 and BBL emerge as possible new homes for Ashwin in franchise cricket

ILT20 and BBL emerge as possible new homes for Ashwin in franchise cricket

The ILT20 is set to run from December 2 to January 4, while the BBL kicks off on December 14 and stretches until January 25

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 3:34 PM IST
The former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could soon be back on the field, this time in overseas franchise cricket, with twin stints lined up in the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). The legendary spinner, who announced his international retirement earlier this year and stepped away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August 2025, is making the most of his newfound freedom to feature abroad. With the ILT20 auction approaching and strong interest from multiple BBL franchises, Ashwin looks set for a busy year-end. While the overlapping schedules of the two leagues present logistical challenges, the veteran is preparing for what could be a high-profile return to competitive action in new colours. 

What’s the latest update?

Ashwin has officially registered for the ILT20 auction, scheduled for October 1, marking the first time in four seasons that the UAE league will hold an auction process. He has been in discussions with organisers for weeks, and his participation is now confirmed. Though all six franchises have completed their direct signings, Ashwin’s availability in the bidding pool is expected to generate keen interest. “I have registered for the auction. Hopefully, one of the six franchises will be interested in bidding for me,” Ashwin said.

BBL opportunities on the table

Alongside the ILT20, Ashwin has been courted by multiple BBL sides. Both Sydney franchises — the Sixers and Thunder — are in talks, along with Ricky Ponting’s Hobart Hurricanes and Tim Paine’s Adelaide Strikers. While he has yet to formally commit, indications are that a deal could be finalised in the coming days. The plan is for Ashwin to begin the winter in the UAE before heading to Australia, where his availability will be limited due to scheduling overlaps.

The scheduling challenge

The ILT20 is set to run from December 2 to January 4, while the BBL kicks off on December 14 and stretches until January 25. This creates a clash for players like Ashwin who hope to participate in both tournaments. The current plan, sources suggest, is for him to complete a portion of the ILT20 campaign before flying to Australia midway through the BBL season. Managing workload and availability will be crucial as both leagues enter their busy phases.

The bigger picture

Ashwin’s shift into overseas franchise cricket signals a new chapter in his career following his exits from international cricket and the IPL earlier in 2025. The spinner is also exploring opportunities in other leagues, including Major League Cricket (MLC) in the USA and The Hundred in the UK. For global T20 leagues, his presence brings experience, skill, and star power. For Ashwin, it offers a chance to stay connected with the game, embrace fresh challenges, and continue entertaining fans well beyond his India days.

Cricket NewsIndian Premier LeagueBig Bash LeagueR AshwinT20 cricket

First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 3:34 PM IST

