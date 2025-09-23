ILT20 and BBL emerge as possible new homes for Ashwin in franchise cricket

ALSO READ: 'Pak can win if army bats, judges umpire': Imran Khan mocks Asia Cup loss The former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin could soon be back on the field, this time in overseas franchise cricket, with twin stints lined up in the UAE’s International League T20 (ILT20) and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL). The legendary spinner, who announced his international retirement earlier this year and stepped away from the Indian Premier League (IPL) in August 2025, is making the most of his newfound freedom to feature abroad. With the ILT20 auction approaching and strong interest from multiple BBL franchises, Ashwin looks set for a busy year-end. While the overlapping schedules of the two leagues present logistical challenges, the veteran is preparing for what could be a high-profile return to competitive action in new colours.

What’s the latest update? Ashwin has officially registered for the ILT20 auction, scheduled for October 1, marking the first time in four seasons that the UAE league will hold an auction process. He has been in discussions with organisers for weeks, and his participation is now confirmed. Though all six franchises have completed their direct signings, Ashwin’s availability in the bidding pool is expected to generate keen interest. “I have registered for the auction. Hopefully, one of the six franchises will be interested in bidding for me,” Ashwin said. BBL opportunities on the table Alongside the ILT20, Ashwin has been courted by multiple BBL sides. Both Sydney franchises — the Sixers and Thunder — are in talks, along with Ricky Ponting’s Hobart Hurricanes and Tim Paine’s Adelaide Strikers. While he has yet to formally commit, indications are that a deal could be finalised in the coming days. The plan is for Ashwin to begin the winter in the UAE before heading to Australia, where his availability will be limited due to scheduling overlaps.