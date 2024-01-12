IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for his batting transformation

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
|Shivam Dube international career stats
|Batting Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Not out
|Runs
|Highest score
|Average
|Ball faced
|Strike rate
|100s
|200
|50
|4s
|6s
|ODI
|1
|1
|0
|9
|9
|9
|6
|150
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|T20I
|19
|12
|6
|212
|60
|35.33
|152
|139.47
|0
|0
|2
|14
|11
|IPL
|51
|47
|8
|1106
|95
|28.36
|780
|141.79
|0
|0
|6
|58
|73
|Bowling Career Summary
|Format
|Matches
|Innings
|Balls
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|BBM
|Econ
|Avg
|SR
|5W
|10W
|ODI
|1
|1
|47
|68
|0
|0/68
|0/68
|8.68
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T20I
|19
|17
|189
|299
|7
|3/30
|3/30
|9.49
|42.71
|27
|0
|0
|IPL
|51
|13
|106
|166
|4
|2/15
|2/15
|9.4
|41.5
|26.5
|0
|0