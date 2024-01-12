Home / Cricket / News / IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for his batting transformation

IND vs AFG: Shivam Dube credits MS Dhoni for his batting transformation

I keep speaking to Mahi bhai, and learning a lot from him; he tells me about how to tackle different situations, says Shivam Dube after India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 match

Shivam Dube. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
Anish Kumar New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 12:29 PM IST
Shivam Dube's all-round show in the first T20 International of three-match series against Afghanistan helped India take a 1-0 lead. With the T20 World Cup just a few months away and concerns over Hardik Pandya's fitness, Dube is regarded as a possible replacement for Pandya. 

In conversation with host broadcaster Sports 18, Dube said he has learned a lot from former India captain MS Dhoni, who was also his captain in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise. 

"I keep speaking to Mahi bhai. I keep learning a lot from him. He tells me about how to tackle different situations."



Dube also explained that Dhoni has provided him 2-3 tips to use during different match situations.

"He has given me two or three tips and rated my batting. So, if he rates my batting, I’ll keep playing well."

Dube took one wicket in his two overs and conceded only nine runs. The Mumbai all-rounder revealed in a conversation with Jio Cinema that he has been working on his bowling as well and waiting for the opportunity.


 

"I have also been working on my bowling for a long time. The changes have come slowly. I waited for an opportunity, got it today (January 11), and bowled well," 30-year-old Dube added.


Shivam Dube international career stats
Batting Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Not out Runs Highest score Average Ball faced Strike rate 100s 200 50 4s 6s
ODI 1 1 0 9 9 9 6 150 0 0 0 1 0
T20I 19 12 6 212 60 35.33 152 139.47 0 0 2 14 11
IPL 51 47 8 1106 95 28.36 780 141.79 0 0 6 58 73
Bowling Career Summary
Format Matches Innings Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Econ Avg SR 5W 10W
ODI 1 1 47 68 0 0/68 0/68 8.68 0 0 0 0
T20I 19 17 189 299 7 3/30 3/30 9.49 42.71 27 0 0
IPL 51 13 106 166 4 2/15 2/15 9.4 41.5 26.5 0 0

Topics :MS DhoniIndia vs AfghanistanIndia cricket teamShivam Dube

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

