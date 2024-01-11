Home / Cricket / News / LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 1st T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today
LIVE SCORE India vs Afghanistan 1st T20: Coin flip at 6:30 PM IST today

India vs Afghanistan Live Score, 1st T20 international: Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue will take the series as a chance to fine-tune their T20 game ahead of the T20 World Cup

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 Live Score. Photo: X

Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 5:42 PM IST
India have only one T20 series before the T20 World Cup and they would like to utilise it to the fullest when they take on Afghanistan in the first match of the three-match series at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA)  Stadium in Mohali on Thursday, January 11. 
Afghanistan will miss their talismanic spinner and captain Rashid Khan. Ibrahim Zadran, the opening batter will lead the side in his place. India will also miss their maestro Virat Kohli for the first match, but he will be available for the next two matches. 
It is a chance for the likes of Sanju Samson and Yashasvi Jaiswal to cement their squad and get a boost for the IPL. It would be these performances that will form the basis of selection fo the T20 World Cup in June. 
India Playing 11 Probables
Rohit Sharma, Yashavi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma/ Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi/Kuldeep Yadav, Arsdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar.
Afghanistan Playing 11 Probables
Ibrahim Zadran (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Azmatullah Omarzai, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-Ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.  
IND vs AFG LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Rohit Sharma and Ibrahim Zadran will occur at 6:30 PM IST.
India vs Afghanistan Live Telecast Details
Colors Cineplex alongside Sports 18 HD and SD channels will live broadcast India vs Afghanistan 1st T20 in India.
IND vs AFG Live-Streaming
Jiocinema will live stream India vs Afghanistan's 1st T20 in India.
Stay tuned for India vs Afghanistan live score and match updates...

India vs Afghanistan India cricket team Afghanistan cricket team

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 4:19 PM IST

