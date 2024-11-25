IND vs AUS 1st Test highlights: A historic win against all odds | VIDEOS

India’s victory at the Perth Test in 2024 will go down as one of their greatest wins in Test cricket, joining the ranks of iconic triumphs like Adelaide 2003, Gabba 2021 and Perth 2008.

Despite overwhelming odds, Jasprit Bumrah's men etched their name in history books with a performance that showcased resilience, skill, and sheer determination.

Overcoming key absences

ALSO READ: India knocks Australia off the top of WTC points table in 2023-25 cycle The team faced significant setbacks before the match even began. There was no Rohit Sharma, no Shubman Gill, no Mohammed Shami, while Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin were benched on world's fastest cricket pitch. Adding to the pressure, captain Virat Kohli was not in form, leaving India with an inexperienced batting line-up that included two debutants.

Carrying the burden of past defeats

To make matters tougher, India entered the match after a humiliating 0-3 series defeat at home against New Zealand. Spirits were low, and the odds were heavily stacked against them as they faced Australia at the formidable Perth Stadium – regarded as the fastest Test venue in the world.

More From This Section

Taming the treacherous pitch

Australia made no effort to make things easier. The pitch was left with a generous covering of grass, and Day 1 saw unprecedented seam movement, making batting an arduous task. However, the Indian team turned up with unyielding determination, silencing critics and sceptics alike.

India vs Australia 1st Test report

With seven wickets to take on Day 4 of India vs Australia 1st Test, India moved within touching distance of a monumental victory on Australian soil, leaving the hosts tottering at 227 for 8 by tea on Monday. The remaining two Aussies wickets fell quickly after the tea break as India registered their first win at Perth's Optus Stadium.

Spearheaded by captain Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) and Mohammed Siraj (3/54), India’s bowlers dominated the day, with Washington Sundar and debutant Nitish Reddy chipping in with a wicket apiece. The visitors had set Australia an imposing target of 534 runs on day three, and their relentless attack has put them on the cusp of a remarkable triumph.

ALSO READ: India creates history with 1st win over Australia at Perth's Optus Stadium The in-form Travis Head (89) was the backbone of Australia’s innings, but Bumrah’s searing delivery, which climbed unexpectedly from a length, forced a rash drive, resulting in a thin edge to the keeper. Bumrah’s fiery celebration encapsulated the significance of the breakthrough.

Mitchell Marsh (47) showed resilience, but Nitish Reddy continued his impressive debut, inducing an inside edge that cannoned onto Marsh’s stumps as he attempted a cramped cut.

Alex Carey (30 not out), Australia’s most consistent batter in this World Test Championship cycle, provided stubborn resistance, but Washington Sundar’s dismissal of Mitchell Starc (12) at the stroke of tea pushed India closer to sealing the victory.

Earlier in the day, Siraj set the tone with two incisive spells, removing the experienced Usman Khawaja (4) and the out-of-form Steven Smith (17). Khawaja mistimed a pull shot, brilliantly caught by Rishabh Pant running backward, while Smith’s uncertain footwork was exposed by a delivery that kissed his edge en route to the keeper, ending a crucial 62-run stand with Travis Head.

Australia’s batting frailties, particularly the struggles of Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in this World Test Championship cycle, have compounded their woes. Smith, abandoning his trademark trigger movement, tried to negate India’s stumps-first strategy but couldn’t overcome Siraj’s relentless accuracy.

Head, knowing survival was futile on a deteriorating pitch with variable bounce, counter-attacked with flair. His blistering 63-ball fifty included audacious ramps and authoritative drives, keeping the scoreboard ticking even as wickets tumbled around him.

India’s bowlers, especially Bumrah and Siraj, exploited the unpredictable surface expertly, extracting both pace and bounce to trouble the Australian line-up. With just two wickets standing, India is on the verge of an unforgettable win that could set the tone for the series.

India vs Australia 1st Test video highlights

IND vs AUS Day 2 video highlights IND vs AUS Day 1 video highlightsIND vs AUS Day 2 video highlights

IND vs AUS Day 3 video highlightsIND vs AUS Day 4 video highlights