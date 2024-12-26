IND vs AUS 4th Test: Bumrah becomes highest wicket taker for India at MCG

India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah became highest wicket-taker for India in Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday after he dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test.

Most Test wickets at MCG by an Indian Player Span Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10 J Bumrah 2018-2020 3* 4 467 196 16 6/33 9/86 13.06 2.51 31.1 1 0 A Kumble 1999-2007 3 6 926 555 15 6/176 7/186 37 3.59 61.7 2 0 R Ashwin 2011-2020 3 6 1105 456 14 3/35 5/106 32.57 2.47 78.9 0 0 N Kapil Dev 1981-1991 3 6 766 287 14 5/28 6/69 20.5 2.24 54.7 2 0 UT Yadav 2011-2020 3 6 696 439 13 4/70 7/176 33.76 3.78 53.5 0 0 BS Chandrasekhar 1967-1978 2 3 329 139 12 6/52 12/104 11.58 2.53 27.4 2 1 Z Khan 2003-2011 3 5 718 420 12 4/77 7/130 35 3.5 59.8 0 0 AB Agarkar 1999-2003 2 4 512 267 10 3/51 6/127 26.7 3.12 51.2 0 0 Mohammed Shami 2014-2018 2 4 528 328 9 4/138 6/230 36.44 3.72 58.6 0 0 RJ Shastri 1985-1991 2 4 564 211 9 4/87 8/179 23.44 2.24 62.6 0 0 Bumrah has been a standout performer in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25 so far, taking 21 wickets in 3 Tests, leading the wicket-taking charts. He is now India's highest wicket-taker at the MCG. Former cricketer Anil Kumble at 15 wickets is at the second spot.

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Watch Kohli shoulders Konstas, might get reprimand from referee India’s record at the MCG has been impressive in recent years, with the team staying undefeated in their last three Tests there since 2014. However, the stakes for this match are higher than ever, given that the series is evenly poised at 1-1 and the outcome will play a pivotal role in determining both teams' chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.