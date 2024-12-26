IND vs AUS 4th Test: Bumrah becomes highest wicket taker for India at MCG

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Bumrah has been a standout performer in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25 so far, taking 21 wickets in 3 Tests, leading the wicket-taking charts.

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
Dec 26 2024 | 9:19 AM IST
India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah became highest wicket-taker for India in Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday after he dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test. 
 
Bumrah has been a standout performer in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25 so far, taking 21 wickets in 3 Tests, leading the wicket-taking charts. He is now India's highest wicket-taker at the MCG. Former cricketer Anil Kumble at 15 wickets is at the second spot.  Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE 
Most Test wickets at MCG by an Indian
Player Span Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR 5 10
J Bumrah 2018-2020 3* 4 467 196 16 6/33 9/86 13.06 2.51 31.1 1 0
A Kumble 1999-2007 3 6 926 555 15 6/176 7/186 37 3.59 61.7 2 0
R Ashwin 2011-2020 3 6 1105 456 14 3/35 5/106 32.57 2.47 78.9 0 0
N Kapil Dev 1981-1991 3 6 766 287 14 5/28 6/69 20.5 2.24 54.7 2 0
UT Yadav 2011-2020 3 6 696 439 13 4/70 7/176 33.76 3.78 53.5 0 0
BS Chandrasekhar 1967-1978 2 3 329 139 12 6/52 12/104 11.58 2.53 27.4 2 1
Z Khan 2003-2011 3 5 718 420 12 4/77 7/130 35 3.5 59.8 0 0
AB Agarkar 1999-2003 2 4 512 267 10 3/51 6/127 26.7 3.12 51.2 0 0
Mohammed Shami 2014-2018 2 4 528 328 9 4/138 6/230 36.44 3.72 58.6 0 0
RJ Shastri 1985-1991 2 4 564 211 9 4/87 8/179 23.44 2.24 62.6 0 0
 
India’s record at the MCG has been impressive in recent years, with the team staying undefeated in their last three Tests there since 2014. However, the stakes for this match are higher than ever, given that the series is evenly poised at 1-1 and the outcome will play a pivotal role in determining both teams' chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.  
 
India’s dominant 295-run victory in Perth was followed by Australia’s 10-wicket triumph in Adelaide. The rain-affected Brisbane Test ended in a draw, leaving both teams with everything to play for as they head to Melbourne for the penultimate Test of the series.  Top 10 highest wicket takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25 
Highest wicket-takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
Position Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 4 99 594 21 12.95 272 1 2
2 Mitchell Starc 4 90.2 542 14 22.86 320 - 1
3 Pat Cummins 4 89.4 538 14 24 336 1 1
4 Mohammed Siraj 4 96.1 577 13 28.15 366 1 -
5 Josh Hazlewood 2 40 240 6 13.17 79 1 -
6 Scott Boland 2 21.5 131 5 21 105 - -
7 Harshit Rana 2 45 270 4 50.75 203 - -
8 Nathan Lyon 4 68 408 3 60 180 - -
9 Akash Deep 2 45.5 275 3 50.33 151 - -
10 Nitish Kumar Reddy 4 29 174 3 41.67 125 - -
 
Bumrah Test wickets in different countries
Host Country Span Mat Inns Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI BBM Avg Econ SR 5w
in Australia 2018-2024 11 20 362.5 99 909 54 6/33 9/86 17.15 2.5 41 3
in England 2018-2022 9 17 357 86 972 37 5/64 9/110 26.27 2.72 57.8 2
in India 2021-2024 12 23 278.5 68 808 47 6/45 9/91 17.19 2.89 35.5 2
in New Zealand 2020-2020 2 4 61.4 12 190 6 3/62 5/101 31.66 3.08 61.6 0
in South Africa 2018-2024 8 15 265.3 48 789 38 6/61 8/86 20.76 2.97 41.9 3
in West Indies 2019-2019 2 4 49.1 15 120 13 6/27 7/58 9.23 2.44 22.6 2
   
