IND vs AUS 4th Test: Bumrah becomes highest wicket taker for India at MCG
Bumrah has been a standout performer in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25 so far, taking 21 wickets in 3 Tests, leading the wicket-taking charts.Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
India pace lynchpin Jasprit Bumrah became highest wicket-taker for India in Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday after he dismissed Usman Khawaja on Day 1 of India vs Australia 4th Test.
Bumrah has been a standout performer in the Border Gavakar Trophy 2024-25 so far, taking 21 wickets in 3 Tests, leading the wicket-taking charts. He is now India's highest wicket-taker at the MCG. Former cricketer Anil Kumble at 15 wickets is at the second spot. Check India vs Australia 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATES HERE
| Most Test wickets at MCG by an Indian
| Player
| Span
| Mat
| Inns
| Balls
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| BBM
| Ave
| Econ
| SR
| 5
| 10
| J Bumrah
| 2018-2020
| 3*
| 4
| 467
| 196
| 16
| 6/33
| 9/86
| 13.06
| 2.51
| 31.1
| 1
| 0
| A Kumble
| 1999-2007
| 3
| 6
| 926
| 555
| 15
| 6/176
| 7/186
| 37
| 3.59
| 61.7
| 2
| 0
| R Ashwin
| 2011-2020
| 3
| 6
| 1105
| 456
| 14
| 3/35
| 5/106
| 32.57
| 2.47
| 78.9
| 0
| 0
| N Kapil Dev
| 1981-1991
| 3
| 6
| 766
| 287
| 14
| 5/28
| 6/69
| 20.5
| 2.24
| 54.7
| 2
| 0
| UT Yadav
| 2011-2020
| 3
| 6
| 696
| 439
| 13
| 4/70
| 7/176
| 33.76
| 3.78
| 53.5
| 0
| 0
| BS Chandrasekhar
| 1967-1978
| 2
| 3
| 329
| 139
| 12
| 6/52
| 12/104
| 11.58
| 2.53
| 27.4
| 2
| 1
| Z Khan
| 2003-2011
| 3
| 5
| 718
| 420
| 12
| 4/77
| 7/130
| 35
| 3.5
| 59.8
| 0
| 0
| AB Agarkar
| 1999-2003
| 2
| 4
| 512
| 267
| 10
| 3/51
| 6/127
| 26.7
| 3.12
| 51.2
| 0
| 0
| Mohammed Shami
| 2014-2018
| 2
| 4
| 528
| 328
| 9
| 4/138
| 6/230
| 36.44
| 3.72
| 58.6
| 0
| 0
| RJ Shastri
| 1985-1991
| 2
| 4
| 564
| 211
| 9
| 4/87
| 8/179
| 23.44
| 2.24
| 62.6
| 0
| 0
India’s record at the MCG has been impressive in recent years, with the team staying undefeated in their last three Tests there since 2014. However, the stakes for this match are higher than ever, given that the series is evenly poised at 1-1 and the outcome will play a pivotal role in determining both teams' chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final.
India’s dominant 295-run victory in Perth was followed by Australia’s 10-wicket triumph in Adelaide. The rain-affected Brisbane Test ended in a draw, leaving both teams with everything to play for as they head to Melbourne for the penultimate Test of the series. Top 10 highest wicket takers in India vs Australia Test series 2024-25
| Highest wicket-takers in Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
| Position
| Player
| Matches
| Overs
| Balls
| Wkts
| Avg
| Runs
| 4-fers
| 5-fers
| 1
| Jasprit Bumrah
| 4
| 99
| 594
| 21
| 12.95
| 272
| 1
| 2
| 2
| Mitchell Starc
| 4
| 90.2
| 542
| 14
| 22.86
| 320
| -
| 1
| 3
| Pat Cummins
| 4
| 89.4
| 538
| 14
| 24
| 336
| 1
| 1
| 4
| Mohammed Siraj
| 4
| 96.1
| 577
| 13
| 28.15
| 366
| 1
| -
| 5
| Josh Hazlewood
| 2
| 40
| 240
| 6
| 13.17
| 79
| 1
| -
| 6
| Scott Boland
| 2
| 21.5
| 131
| 5
| 21
| 105
| -
| -
| 7
| Harshit Rana
| 2
| 45
| 270
| 4
| 50.75
| 203
| -
| -
| 8
| Nathan Lyon
| 4
| 68
| 408
| 3
| 60
| 180
| -
| -
| 9
| Akash Deep
| 2
| 45.5
| 275
| 3
| 50.33
| 151
| -
| -
| 10
| Nitish Kumar Reddy
| 4
| 29
| 174
| 3
| 41.67
| 125
| -
| -
| Bumrah Test wickets in different countries
| Host Country
| Span
| Mat
| Inns
| Overs
| Mdns
| Runs
| Wkts
| BBI
| BBM
| Avg
| Econ
| SR
| 5w
| in Australia
| 2018-2024
| 11
| 20
| 362.5
| 99
| 909
| 54
| 6/33
| 9/86
| 17.15
| 2.5
| 41
| 3
| in England
| 2018-2022
| 9
| 17
| 357
| 86
| 972
| 37
| 5/64
| 9/110
| 26.27
| 2.72
| 57.8
| 2
| in India
| 2021-2024
| 12
| 23
| 278.5
| 68
| 808
| 47
| 6/45
| 9/91
| 17.19
| 2.89
| 35.5
| 2
| in New Zealand
| 2020-2020
| 2
| 4
| 61.4
| 12
| 190
| 6
| 3/62
| 5/101
| 31.66
| 3.08
| 61.6
| 0
| in South Africa
| 2018-2024
| 8
| 15
| 265.3
| 48
| 789
| 38
| 6/61
| 8/86
| 20.76
| 2.97
| 41.9
| 3
| in West Indies
| 2019-2019
| 2
| 4
| 49.1
| 15
| 120
| 13
| 6/27
| 7/58
| 9.23
| 2.44
| 22.6
| 2