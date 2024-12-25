ICC Test ranking: Bumrah reaches bowling pinnacle as Boxing Day drama looms

Jasprit Bumrah, India’s pace maestro, received a monumental boost ahead of the Boxing Day Test, equalling Ravichandran Ashwin's record for the highest rating ever achieved by an Indian player in the ICC Rankings for Bowlers. With a staggering 904 rating points, Bumrah stands atop the world, consolidating his dominance in the cricketing arena.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming The achievement follows Bumrah’s sensational performance in the drawn third Test at Brisbane, where his fiery 9/94 propelled him into cricketing history. As the Border-Gavaskar Trophy shifts to Melbourne, Bumrah has a golden opportunity to surpass Ashwin’s mark, a record the legendary spinner set in December 2016.

The Chase Behind Bumrah

ICC Test Rankings Pos Team Players Rating Career Best Rating 1 India JaspritBumrah 904 904 v Australia at Brisbane 2024 2 South Africa Kagiso Rabada 856 902 v Australia at Gqeberha 2018 3 Australia Josh Hazlewood 852 864 v India at Bengaluru 2017 4 Australia Pat Cummins 822 914 v England at Old Trafford 2019 5 India Ravichandran Ashwin 789 904 v England at Mumbai 2016 6 New Zealand Matt Henry 782 782 v England at Hamilton 2024 7 Australia Nathan Lyon 770 801 v New Zealand at Christchurch 2024 8 Sri Lanka Prabath Jayasuriya 768 801 v New Zealand at Galle 2024 9 Pakistan Noman Ali 759 759 v England at Rawalpindi 2024 10 India Ravindra Jadeja 755 899 v Australia at Ranchi 2017 South Africa’s pace sensation Kagiso Rabada (856) and Australia’s ever-reliable Josh Hazlewood (852) trail Bumrah in second and third place respectively. However, the Indian spearhead has widened the gap, reaffirming his position as the world’s premier fast bowler.

Australia’s Travis Head continues his meteoric rise in the ICC Test Rankings for Batters, climbing to fourth place with 825 points. The charismatic left-hander dazzled in the ongoing series against India, smashing an electrifying 152 at the Gabba to back up his century in Adelaide.

While Head is catching up, England's duo of Joe Root (895) and Harry Brook (876), along with New Zealand's Kane Williamson (867), still hold the top three positions. Meanwhile, Steve Smith’s commanding century at the Gabba has propelled him back into the top-10, marking his resurgence.

Jadeja Rules the All-Rounder Chart