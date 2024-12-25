IND vs AUS 4th Test: Melbourne pitch report, India's key stats at MCG

The stage is set for the one of the awaited Test matches to begin as the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia is set to commence on December 26 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The iconic match up has valuable World test Championship points at stake as well with the 5- match series currently tied at 1-1 after 3 matches.

ALSO READ: What is Boxing Day Test? India, Australia's Test record at MCG | IND vs AUS While Rohit Sharma and co, payed out a hard fought draw against the Aussies in Brisbane, momentum will definitely be with them having rescued the matches after a poor start to the Test at the Gabba. The talking point ahead of the Boxing Day Test however, will be how the pitch will behave at the MCG.

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test pitch report

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) centre pitch displayed a hint of green on Monday, just three days ahead of the highly anticipated fourth Test between India and Australia. This early observation has generated curiosity regarding how the pitch will evolve over the course of the match.

Also Read

MCG curator Matt Page, however, downplayed the likelihood of the pitch breaking down significantly as the game progresses. He reassured that while there was some visible grass, it was unlikely to lead to a major change in conditions as the days go by. The pitch, as Page explained, was expected to remain relatively even throughout the Test, without significant deterioration.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia 4th Test Playing 11, live time, IND vs AUS streaming "Spinners? Oh, it doesn't really break up and spin here," Page said. "If you look at our long-format games over the last four or five years, they've been more seam-friendly than spin-friendly. So I don't see that changing here," he added.