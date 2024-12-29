India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 4th Test Day 4: Live action begins at 4:30 AM IST in Melbourne
4th Test Day 4 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Shashwat NishantAnish Kumar New Delhi
With the momentum on their side, as quoted by the all-rounder Washington Sundar in a press conference after day three’s play, India will return to Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, December 29, for day 4 of the ongoing Boxing Day Test against Australia, with just one clear intention in mind: to add as many runs as possible for the final wicket to reduce the score gap with Australia in the first innings and get quick wickets to put themselves in the driver’s seat before the all-important day 5 of the Test.
On the other hand, Australia will try to get the final Indian wicket without conceding too many runs and bat for almost the full day to bat India out with a huge lead before the chase on day 5. The hosts need to win or draw this Test to keep their hopes of winning the Border-Gavaskar Trophy back after almost 10 years.
On day 3, India mounted an inspiring comeback after slipping to 191/6, thanks to a gritty 127-run partnership between Nitish Reddy and Washington Sundar. Early in the day, Rishabh Pant gifted his wicket, and Ravindra Jadeja fell cheaply, leaving India in a precarious position. Reddy, debuting in this format, displayed exceptional composure, playing each ball on merit and punishing loose deliveries with classy strokes. Sundar supported him brilliantly as the pair neutralised Australia's disciplined bowling with patience and poise.
Reddy brought up his maiden Test fifty and continued strong, eventually reaching a magnificent maiden century. Sundar also scored a fifty before falling to Lyon, who ended the crucial partnership. With only one wicket remaining, Reddy held firm as Siraj survived alongside him. Rain interrupted proceedings with India finishing the day on 358 for 9, still trailing by 116 runs.
India scorecard after day 3:
|India 1st Inning
|358-9 (116 ov) CRR:3.09
|Batter
|Dismissal
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|runout (A Carey / P Cummins)
|82
|118
|11
|1
|69.49
|Rohit Sharma (C)
|c SM Boland b P Cummins
|3
|5
|0
|0
|60
|KL Rahul
|b P Cummins
|24
|42
|3
|0
|57.14
|Virat Kohli
|c A Carey b SM Boland
|36
|86
|4
|0
|41.86
|Akash Deep
|c NM Lyon b SM Boland
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c NM Lyon b SM Boland
|28
|37
|3
|0
|75.68
|Ravindra Jadeja
|lbw b NM Lyon
|17
|51
|3
|0
|33.33
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|Not out
|105
|176
|10
|1
|59.66
|Washington Sundar
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|50
|162
|1
|0
|30.86
|Jasprit Bumrah
|c U Khawaja b P Cummins
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|2
|7
|0
|0
|28.57
|Extras
|11 (b 0, Ib 2, w 5, nb 4, p 0)
|Total
|358 (9 wkts, 116 Ov)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|25
|2
|86
|0
|3
|3.44
|Pat Cummins
|27
|6
|86
|3
|0
|3.19
|Scott Boland
|27
|7
|57
|3
|0
|2.11
|Nathan Lyon
|27
|4
|88
|2
|0
|3.26
|Mitchell Marsh
|7
|1
|28
|0
|1
|4
|Travis Head
|3
|0
|11
|0
|0
|3.67
Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 live telecast details:
Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 live streaming details:
Day 4 of the fourth Test between Australia and India at Melbourne Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
Check the live score updates of Australia vs India 4th Test day 4 here.
4:17 AM
What is latest on Konstas vs Kohli saga?
Sam Konstas's competitive nature aligns with that of Virat Kohli and it would not be surprising if the two share a laugh about the shoulder-barging episode before posing for a photo after the Boxing Day Test, reckoned former Australia pacer Stuart Clark.
Kohli had intentionally bumped Konstas during the ongoing fourth Test at Melbourne, an act for which he copped a 20 percent fine from the ICC, besides getting booed by the Australian fans.
But Clark, who played 28 Tests for Australia, these two ultra-competitive sportspersons will gel well eventually.
4:11 AM
WATCH IND vs AUS 4th Test Day 3 highlights
4:02 AM
IND vs AUS | Melbourne weather LIVE UPDATES: Bright sunshine at MCG
Bright sunshine is set to greet players on Day 4 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Around 80 thousands fans are set to witness the match today.
The bright sunshine will certainly break the MCG pitch.
3:59 AM
Nitish Kumar Reddy: The story of sacrifice, belief and perseverance
India, after two tiresome days in Melbourne, finally secured a day of dominance in the ongoing Test. India started the day with an overnight score of 164 for 5 and added 194 more runs to their total, with the loss of 4 more wickets, to end the day with 358 for 9 on the board. However, the biggest highlight of the day was the maiden ton from 21-year-old Nitish Kumar Reddy, who scored an unbeaten 105 runs out of India’s 194 runs on day 3 to help shift the momentum of the match in their favour.
A father's unwavering belief
Reddy’s father, Mutyala, took a life-changing risk when he opted for voluntary retirement from Hindustan Zinc, rejecting a transfer to Udaipur due to its lack of cricketing facilities. He invested his retirement payout in a micro-financing business that ultimately failed, leaving the family in financial distress. Despite criticism from relatives, Mutyala remained steadfast in his belief that his son’s talent would shine through.
As a 12-year-old, Reddy overheard relatives mocking his father’s failed venture. He resolved to redeem his father’s reputation by earning an India call-up, a dream he pursued relentlessly even when the family could afford only one cricket bat a year.
3:51 AM
IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: Day 4 action to begin 30 mins early
After Nitish Kumar Reddy's blitz at the MCG on Day 3, the skies opened up and now the Day 4 proceedings of India vs Australia 4th Test will kick-start at 4:30 AM IST.
The match is evenly poised as Australia still lead by 116 runs while India aiming to score as many runs on Day 4 with just one wicket remaining.
Stay tuned with us all the live updates related to IND vs AUS 4th Test.
First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 3:47 AM IST