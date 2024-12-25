South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test playing 11, live timing, and streaming

ALSO READ: IND vs AUS: Australia announce playing 11, Travis Head fit to play The two-match Test series between South Africa and Pakistan begins on Thursday, December 26, at SuperSport Park in Centurion. South Africa enters the series on the back of a disappointing 50-over clean sweep by Pakistan. However, in Test cricket, the Proteas are in good form, having recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-0 at home, which propelled them to the top of the World Test Championship standings, ahead of Australia and India.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is filled with confidence following their dominant performance in the limited-overs format. They aim to carry this momentum into the Test series. In their most recent Test series at home against England, Pakistan secured their first Test series win in three years, led by Shan Masood. With both teams in strong form, this Test series promises to be an exciting contest between two confident sides. The Proteas have already announced their playing 11 for the 1st Test with skipper Temba Bavuma leading the side.

South Africa vs Pakistan playing 11 for 1st Test:

South Africa playing 11: Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma (captain), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson, and Corbin Bosch.

Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Salman Ali Agha, Babar Azam, Saim Ayub, Aamir Jamal, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Kamran Ghulam, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Khurram Shahzad.

South Africa vs Pakistan head-to-head in Tests:

The Proteas are superior when it comes to red ball cricket as they have won 15 of the 28 matches played against Pakistan over the years.

Total matches: 28

South Africa won: 15

Pakistan won: 6

Tie: 7

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test live toss time, live streaming, and telecast:

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test take place?

The South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test will take place on Thursday, December 26 in Centurion

At what time will the SA vs PAK 1st Test live toss take place on December 26, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The live toss for the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test will occur at 1:00 PM IST.

When will the 1st Test match between South Africa and Pakistan start on December 26?

The SA vs PAK 1st Test will begin at 1:30 PM IST in Centurion.

Which TV channels will telecast the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test live in India?

The live telecast of the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test in India?

The live streaming of the 1st Test between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on JioCinema and its website in India.