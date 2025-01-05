Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IND vs AUS: Watch Captain Kohli mocks Aussies, reminds of sandpaper scandal

After checking his pockets, Kohli even checked under his tracks as he attempted to get inside the heads of both the crowd and the players as India need to pull off a difficult task on Day 3.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
As India look to get back in the game after bundling out at just 157 runs in the 2nd innings, India's stand-in skipper Virat Kohli came out with the antics again to rile up the atmosphere inside the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.  Check India vs Australia 5th Test Day 3 live score, match updates and full scorecard here
 
After India got Steve Smith out at 59/3 in the 10th over, Virat Kohli was seen engaging with the crowd and emptied out his pockets to indicate that nothing was in there. He was clearly reminding the crowd of the sand paper incident involving the Australian players.
 
After checking his pockets, Kohli even checked under his tracks as he attempted to get inside the heads of both the crowd and the players as India need to pull off a difficult task on Day 3.                (More to follow)
 
First Published: Jan 05 2025 | 6:57 AM IST

