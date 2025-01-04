IND vs AUS: Krishna believes pitch still has plenty to offer to bowlers

India, since their win at Perth in the opening game of the series, finally ended a day with momentum on their side. After day two of the ongoing Pink Test in Sydney, India leads by 145 runs in the second innings with four wickets still in hand. The visitors will be aiming to cross the 200-run mark, as only once in the 21st century has a 200-plus target been successfully chased down. While bowlers dominated the first two days of the Test—26 wickets fell—the question of whether the wicket will remain the same on day three is a big talking point. Indian pacer Prasidh Krishna, who took three wickets in the first innings to help India bowl out Australia for just 181, addressed the media at the post-day press conference. He stated that despite over 200 overs already bowled, the Sydney pitch still has a lot to offer.

Tracking the variable bounce of SCG

Prasidh Krishna emphasised the unpredictability of the SCG track. He remained confident, stating that the conditions would make batting difficult for Australia in the fourth innings, primarily due to the pitch’s variable bounce. Despite India's lead not yet reaching the 200-run mark, Prasidh felt that Australia’s task would be challenging, given the conditions, with the ball occasionally keeping low and offering enough bounce to create opportunities for India’s bowlers.

No defendable target set yet

Prasidh avoided placing a specific target for India to aim for, suggesting that any total would be good as long as the team continued to fight hard. The Karnataka pacer made it clear that India was ready to bowl Australia out, regardless of the target. With India still leading, the team's belief remained unwavering, and their focus was solely on building the highest possible total, knowing that every run could make a significant difference on the unpredictable pitch.

Adapting to the conditions Reflecting on his own performance, Prasidh admitted to struggling during his first spell in the morning session when he missed his lengths. However, after the lunch break, he made adjustments to his bowling approach. Working with the team’s analyst, he identified a better reference point for his length, which helped him find greater rhythm. These adjustments led to a more controlled and effective spell thereafter. Confidence from early exposure Before joining the senior team in Australia, Prasidh spent three weeks with the India A side, gaining valuable experience. He gained confidence from his performance in the MCG game against Australia A and felt good about his rhythm after playing red-ball cricket in India, particularly during the Duleep Trophy. Despite initial nerves when taking the field for the senior team, Prasidh acknowledged the support and feedback from his teammates, which helped him grow through the experience. He highlighted the importance of having senior bowlers and coaches to turn to when reassessing his approach.

Support from Morne Morkel and the mental shift

A key factor in Prasidh’s growth as a bowler has been his close collaboration with India’s bowling coach, Morne Morkel. Their ongoing discussions about bowling plans and strategies were crucial to Prasidh’s development, particularly in adapting to different playing conditions. He credited Morkel for providing valuable insights and guidance, which have helped him refine his game.

(With PTI Inputs)